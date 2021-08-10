Trending
Aug. 10, 2021 / 2:32 PM / Updated at 3:12 PM

Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation

Zarrin Ahmed
Dominion Voting System filed defamation lawsuits against Newsmax, One America News Network, and former Overstock CEO Patrick Bryne on Tuesday. Screenshot courtesy of Newsmax
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Dominion Voting Systems filed lawsuits Tuesday against two conservative media outlets and the former CEO of Overstock.com, claiming defamation related to the 2020 election.

Dominion, which makes voting equipment, said Newsmax and the One America News Network pushed false accusations that the Dominion systems were used to rig the 2020 election. The suits seek $1.6 billion in damages from each.

The company is also suing former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Bryne for $1.6 billion.

Each lawsuit consists of over 100 pages detailing extensive falsehoods and claims about the company and the election.

In a statement, Newsmax said it had not yet reviewed Dominion's complaint but that the network "simply reported on allegations made by well-known public figures, including the president, his advisers and members of Congress."

"Dominion's action today is a clear attempt to squelch such reporting and undermine a free press," the statement said.

Dominion, based in Denver, earlier sued Fox News, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell and lawyers Sydney Powell and Rudy Guiliani.

Dominion separately filed two libel suits in January, including one against Giuliani over false claims of voter fraud he made about the company following last year's presidential election, and another against Powell for similar remarks, with each suit seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

The voting hardware and software company also filed a defamation suit in March against Fox News, claiming the network spread false claims that the company was involved in voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, seeking $1.5 billion in damages.

Voting machine maker sues ex-Trump attorney over false accusations Dominion Voting Systems sues Giuliani for $1.3B over election fraud claims Dominion Voting Systems sues Fox News for defamation

Latest Headlines

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns in wake of sexual harassment report
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday in the wake of a damning state report that found he'd sexually harassed a number of women in recent years.
Google to introduce new safety, privacy functions for kids
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Google to introduce new safety, privacy functions for kids
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Google announced a series of changes to its products intended to protect the privacy of teens and kids while shielding them from commercial and adult content.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoes GOP election bills as 'anti-democratic'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoes GOP election bills as 'anti-democratic'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday formally rejected multiple bills passed by state lawmakers that would have imposed more restrictions for absentee voting in the state, calling them "anti-democratic."
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Residents of an eight-story condo building in Miami were displaced after city officials determined the structure needed emergency repairs.
Senate passes $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill with help from 19 Republicans
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senate passes $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill with help from 19 Republicans
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Senate on Tuesday voted to pass a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, a key part of President Joe Biden's agenda, and send it to the House, where it may encounter some resistance.
Tropical system in Caribbean could become Fred, impact U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tropical system in Caribbean could become Fred, impact U.S.
A system brewing in the Caribbean has the potential to become the sixth tropical depression and named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters say.
Pizza Hut testing meatless pepperoni at dozens of U.S. locations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pizza Hut testing meatless pepperoni at dozens of U.S. locations
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A few months after rolling out pies with meatless sausage, Pizza Hut on Tuesday began offering meatless pepperoni as a topping -- in a handful of U.S. cities to start.
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Twitter announced Tuesday that it has suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for spreading misinformation and violating platform rules.
Biden calls for healthcare upgrades as ACA enrollment period nears end
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden calls for healthcare upgrades as ACA enrollment period nears end
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The White House said Tuesday that more than 2 million Americans have signed up for healthcare coverage through the Affordable Care Act during the special enrollment period, which began earlier this year and ends Sunday.
Justice Dept. to review classified 9/11 documents for possible release
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Justice Dept. to review classified 9/11 documents for possible release
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Amid pressure from families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Justice Department says it will review previously withheld information and related documents for possible release.
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
