Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation

Dominion Voting System filed defamation lawsuits against Newsmax, One America News Network, and former Overstock CEO Patrick Bryne on Tuesday. Screenshot courtesy of Newsmax

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Dominion Voting Systems filed lawsuits Tuesday against two conservative media outlets and the former CEO of Overstock.com, claiming defamation related to the 2020 election.

Dominion, which makes voting equipment, said Newsmax and the One America News Network pushed false accusations that the Dominion systems were used to rig the 2020 election. The suits seek $1.6 billion in damages from each.

The company is also suing former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Bryne for $1.6 billion.

Each lawsuit consists of over 100 pages detailing extensive falsehoods and claims about the company and the election.

In a statement, Newsmax said it had not yet reviewed Dominion's complaint but that the network "simply reported on allegations made by well-known public figures, including the president, his advisers and members of Congress."

"Dominion's action today is a clear attempt to squelch such reporting and undermine a free press," the statement said.

Dominion, based in Denver, earlier sued Fox News, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell and lawyers Sydney Powell and Rudy Guiliani.

Dominion separately filed two libel suits in January, including one against Giuliani over false claims of voter fraud he made about the company following last year's presidential election, and another against Powell for similar remarks, with each suit seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

The voting hardware and software company also filed a defamation suit in March against Fox News, claiming the network spread false claims that the company was involved in voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, seeking $1.5 billion in damages.