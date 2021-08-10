Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 8:05 PM

Nevada man on death row for grocery store slayings seeks clemency

By
Zane Michael Floyd is on death row for the murders of four people at a Nevada grocery store in 1999. File Photo courtesy of the Nevada Department of Corrections
Zane Michael Floyd is on death row for the murders of four people at a Nevada grocery store in 1999. File Photo courtesy of the Nevada Department of Corrections

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Lawyers for a Nevada death row prisoner convicted of murdering four people at a grocery store in 1999 filed court documents Tuesday requesting clemency for their client.

The public defenders asked for Zane Floyd's death sentence to be commuted to life in prison without parole citing new evidence detailing his "severe mental impairments," according to a news release.

Advertisement

"Had the jury been presented with this information, one or more jurors may have voted to spare him from execution," the release said.

Floyd was sentenced to death for the 1999 murders of four employees at a Las Vegas supermarket -- Lucy Tarantino, Thomas Darnell, Chuck Leos and Dennis "Troy" Sargent. He also was found guilty of injuring a fifth employee and sexually assaulting a woman at his home before the shootings.

RELATED China upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted amid tensions

The clemency petition said the jury that sentenced Floyd to death didn't hear testimony that he had fetal alcohol spectrum disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder developed as a result of his "violent upbringing" and made worse during his time serving as a U.S. Marine.

Floyd's attorneys said his stepfather was violent with him when he was a child and his mother, adding that Floyd "escaped the family home by joining the military." Additionally, they cited neuroscience research saying Floyd's FASD meant his brain development lagged behind that of his peers.

Advertisement

"Given Mr. Floyd's diagnosis of FASD, which is recognized as functionally equivalent to intellectual disability, his young age at the time of the crime, and his PTSD, he should never have been eligible for the death penalty," defense attorney Brad Levenson said.

RELATED San Diego synagogue shooter pleads guilty to avoid death penalty

"Mr. Floyd deserves to be able to present this evidence to the Board of Paroles."

Floyd was previously scheduled to be executed the week of July 26, 2021, but a federal judge postponed the date to give time for a review of Nevada's never-before-used combination of lethal injection drugs.

Nevada's Department of Corrections filed court documents earlier this month detailing its new lethal injection protocol. Under the new lethal injection protocol, Nevada plans to use fentanyl or alfentanil, painkillers; ketamine, an anesthetic; cisatracurium, a paralytic; and potassium chloride or potassium acetate, which cause cardiac arrest. Under an alternative three-drug cocktail, the state would drop the use of cisatracurium.

RELATED Filmmaker hopes story of wrongful execution 'sparks change'

Latest Headlines

Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Texas House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to authorize law enforcement to track down Democrats absent from the chamber and bring them back to the state Capitol, "under warrant of arrest, if necessary."
Recall of frozen chicken products linked to 28 salmonella infections
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Recall of frozen chicken products linked to 28 salmonella infections
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Indiana-based Serenade Foods has recalled tens of thousands of pounds of raw, frozen chicken amid an outbreak of salmonella infections across eight states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens pay of school officials who mandate masks
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens pay of school officials who mandate masks
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- As Florida education leaders continue to announce mask mandates for all students, the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that their pay may be cut or withheld if they implement the measures.
Senate passes $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill with help from 19 Republicans
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senate passes $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill with help from 19 Republicans
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Senate on Tuesday voted to pass a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, a key part of President Joe Biden's agenda, and send it to the House, where it may encounter some resistance.
Dow Jones rises 162 points after Senate passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow Jones rises 162 points after Senate passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit intraday records on Tuesday as the Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and treasury yields rose.
Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Dominion Voting Systems filed lawsuits Tuesday against two conservative media outlets and the former CEO of Overstock.com, claiming defamation related to the 2020 election.
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns in wake of sexual harassment report
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns in wake of sexual harassment report
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday in the wake of a damning state report that found he'd sexually harassed a number of women in recent years.
Google to introduce new safety, privacy functions for kids
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Google to introduce new safety, privacy functions for kids
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Google announced a series of changes to its products intended to protect the privacy of teens and kids while shielding them from commercial and adult content.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoes GOP election bills as 'anti-democratic'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoes GOP election bills as 'anti-democratic'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday formally rejected multiple bills passed by state lawmakers that would have imposed more restrictions for absentee voting in the state, calling them "anti-democratic."
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Residents of an eight-story condo building in Miami were displaced after city officials determined the structure needed emergency repairs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/