Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 8:25 PM

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind announces he will not seek re-election in 2022

By

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Ron Kind announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.

The Wisconsin Democrat, speaking at a press conference alongside his wife and children, said, "I've run out of gas," after 13 terms in office.

Advertisement

"Representing the people at home has been the honor of my life -- but I never intended it to be the honor of my entire life," he wrote. "For 26 years, I've flown to and from Washington, D.C., and traveled the 18 counties of the most beautiful congressional district in the nation almost every week."

Kind's retirement deals a blow to Democrats who risk losing their House majority next November and opens up a seat on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Last fall, Kind narrowly defeated Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden by less than 3 percentage points after winning by 20 points the prior election cycle.

Van Orden, who plans to run again, said in a statement Tuesday that Kind's retirement "is indicative of what I hear every day as I travel the 3rd District: Wisconsinites want a change."

Advertisement

The 3rd Congressional District, which includes southwestern Wisconsin, was one of few areas where support for former President Donald Trump increased between the 2016 and 2020 presidential races.

Other swing-district Democrats, including Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., and Conor Lamb, D-Pa., have announced they will not seek re-election in the House.

Read More

Rep. Cheri Bustos to retire from Congress Texas Rep. Kevin Brady announces retirement after 13 terms Richard Shelby, Alabama's longest-serving senator, to retire after 2022

Latest Headlines

Nevada man on death row for grocery store slayings seeks clemency
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nevada man on death row for grocery store slayings seeks clemency
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Lawyers for a Nevada death row prisoner convicted of murdering four people at a grocery store in 1999 filed court documents Tuesday requesting clemency for their client.
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Texas House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to authorize law enforcement to track down Democrats absent from the chamber and bring them back to the state Capitol, "under warrant of arrest, if necessary."
Recall of frozen chicken products linked to 28 salmonella infections
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Recall of frozen chicken products linked to 28 salmonella infections
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Indiana-based Serenade Foods has recalled tens of thousands of pounds of raw, frozen chicken amid an outbreak of salmonella infections across eight states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens pay of school officials who mandate masks
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens pay of school officials who mandate masks
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- As Florida education leaders continue to announce mask mandates for all students, the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that their pay may be cut or withheld if they implement the measures.
Senate passes $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill with help from 19 Republicans
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Senate passes $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill with help from 19 Republicans
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Senate on Tuesday voted to pass a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, a key part of President Joe Biden's agenda, and send it to the House, where it may encounter some resistance.
Dow Jones rises 162 points after Senate passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dow Jones rises 162 points after Senate passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit intraday records on Tuesday as the Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and treasury yields rose.
Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Dominion Voting Systems filed lawsuits Tuesday against two conservative media outlets and the former CEO of Overstock.com, claiming defamation related to the 2020 election.
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns in wake of sexual harassment report
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns in wake of sexual harassment report
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday in the wake of a damning state report that found he'd sexually harassed a number of women in recent years.
Google to introduce new safety, privacy functions for kids
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Google to introduce new safety, privacy functions for kids
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Google announced a series of changes to its products intended to protect the privacy of teens and kids while shielding them from commercial and adult content.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoes GOP election bills as 'anti-democratic'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoes GOP election bills as 'anti-democratic'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday formally rejected multiple bills passed by state lawmakers that would have imposed more restrictions for absentee voting in the state, calling them "anti-democratic."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/