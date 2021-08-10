Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 2:49 AM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens pay of school officials who mandate masks

By
The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning school officials that they may face targeted sanctions if they mandate masks. File photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning school officials that they may face "targeted sanctions" if they mandate masks. File photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- As Florida education leaders continue to announce mask mandates for all students, the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that their pay may be cut or withheld if they implement the measures.

The state's Republican governor has taken a hard stance against mandates concerning the coronavirus pandemic, and late last month he issued a controversial executive order prohibiting schools from mandating students to wear masks on the grounds that it violates the rights of parents to decide how to protect their children.

Advertisement

Christian Pushaw, DeSantis' spokeswoman, released a statement Monday saying that district superintendents and county school board members who go against the executive order may face financial consequences, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

"It would be the goal of the State Board of Education to narrowly tailer any financial consequences to the offense committed," she said. "For example, the State Board of Education could move to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members, as a narrowly tailored means to address the decision-makers who led to the violation of the law."

RELATED Washington governor mandates vaccines for state, healthcare workers

Pushaw further explained that schools wouldn't be defunded, only the salaries of superintendents and school board members who "intentionally defy the EO" would be affected.

Advertisement

"Think of it like targeted sanctions," she said via Twitter.

Andrew Spar, the president of the Florida Education Association, rejected the move.

RELATED Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal

"I don't always agree with school boards or superintendents, but for Gov. Ron DeSantis to threaten to withhold play if they don't follow his politics, rather than put kids first, is just plan wrong," he said on Twitter.

The statement from DeSantis' office was issued as more counties in the state direct their students to wear mask.

Rocky Hanna, the superintended for Leon County where schools are to reopen on Wednesday, announced a temporary mask mandate for his K-12 schools during a press conference on Monday.

RELATED U.S. military plans to require COVID-19 vaccination by mid-September

"Heaven forbid we lost a child to this virus, I can't just simply blame the governor of the state of Florida. I can't. And if there's an out and I didn't take the out and I didn't do what was best for the children in Tallahassee and Leon County, that's on me. Every time I'd look in the mirror it'd be really hard," he said.

Concerning the threat of having his pay cut, he said "you can't put a price tag on someone's life, including my salary."

Advertisement

At least five other counties have already announced mask mandates for their Florida public schools.

Florida State University on Monday also announced that it expects all campus community members to wear masks inside FSU facilities and to be vaccinated.

DeSantis issued the executive order on July 30 questioning the science behind such mask mandates.

Recently revised guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention runs counter to order, stating it recommends universal indoor masking of all students, staff, teachers and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

At least two lawsuit have been filed against DeSantis' executive order, CNN reported.

Latest Headlines

Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew over rape allegations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew over rape allegations
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Virginia Giuffre sued Prince Andrew on Monday, accusing the member of the British royal family of raping and sexually abusing her when she was 17 years old.
Federal judge says cruise line can ignore Florida law and require vaccinations
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Federal judge says cruise line can ignore Florida law and require vaccinations
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled in favor of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, granting it a preliminary injunction against a Florida law prohibiting companies from mandating customers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Police on Monday charged brothers Emonte Morgan and Eric Morgan in the fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French on Saturday night.
Former Kansas City home of baseball great Satchel Paige to be restored
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former Kansas City home of baseball great Satchel Paige to be restored
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- City officials, community leaders and family members of baseball great Satchel Paige on Monday unveiled a long-sought development plan to save and renovate the late pitcher's former home in Kansas City.
Washington governor mandates vaccines for state, healthcare workers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Washington governor mandates vaccines for state, healthcare workers
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday mandated that state employees and healthcare workers in nursing homes and similar facilities get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.
Judge blocks arrests of Texas Dems who refuse to return to Capitol
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge blocks arrests of Texas Dems who refuse to return to Capitol
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Texas judge on Monday issued an order blocking the arrest of House Democrats who broke quorum by leaving the state, paving the way for those who remain outside of Texas to return home without threat of apprehension.
U.S. sends $165M in new aid to Yemen amid rebel push for gas-rich region
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. sends $165M in new aid to Yemen amid rebel push for gas-rich region
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The United States said Monday it is sending $165 million in additional humanitarian aid to war-torn Yemen while decrying a military offensive by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the country's gas-rich Marib region.
Cuomo impeachment panel will make recommendation 'within weeks'
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Cuomo impeachment panel will make recommendation 'within weeks'
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A state legislative committee meeting to consider impeachment charges against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will wrap up its deliberations within weeks, its chairman said Monday.
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday said the Biden administration is engaging in "gamesmanship" by reinstating an eviction moratorium despite knowing the Supreme Court would likely strike it down.
Report: 10.1 million jobs available in June
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Report: 10.1 million jobs available in June
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said Monday that a record 10.1 million jobs were available in June, highlighting the challenge of businesses to bring on staff as the economy continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/