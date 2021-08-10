Dixie Fire destroys nearly 900 structures; Newsom declares state of emergency

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters increased containment on the Dixie Fire on Tuesday as the blaze has destroyed nearly 900 structures in California.

The Dixie Fire has grown roughly 5,000 acres to 487,764 acres and was 25% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, reported Tuesday.

The agency reported the blaze has destroyed 893 structures, including homes, commercial buildings and others, while damaging 61 more. It is also threatening more than 16,000 structures.

"Yesterday, the pattern of afternoon winds from the southwest continued and fire behavior became more aggressive as the inversion lifted," the U.S. Forestry Service said in an update. "This pattern is expected to continue as the warming and drying trend with temperatures peaks on Thursday and Friday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Tuesday for the counties affected by the Dixie Fire as well as by the McFarland and Monument fires.

The declaration unlocks state funding to provide resources to communities affected by the fires as more than 5,997 fire personnel including 30 helicopters, 476 fire engines, 174 dozers and 163 water tenders work to combat the Dixie Fire.

Wildfires have burned more than 917,000 acres throughout the state in 2021, an increase of 233% compared to the same period last year, according to Cal Fire.