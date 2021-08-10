Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 10:11 PM

Dixie Fire destroys nearly 900 structures; Newsom declares state of emergency

By
The&nbsp;Dixie Fire has grown roughly 5,000 acres to 487,764 acres and was 25% contained&nbsp;on Tuesday. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI
The Dixie Fire has grown roughly 5,000 acres to 487,764 acres and was 25% contained on Tuesday. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters increased containment on the Dixie Fire on Tuesday as the blaze has destroyed nearly 900 structures in California.

The Dixie Fire has grown roughly 5,000 acres to 487,764 acres and was 25% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, reported Tuesday.

Advertisement

The agency reported the blaze has destroyed 893 structures, including homes, commercial buildings and others, while damaging 61 more. It is also threatening more than 16,000 structures.

"Yesterday, the pattern of afternoon winds from the southwest continued and fire behavior became more aggressive as the inversion lifted," the U.S. Forestry Service said in an update. "This pattern is expected to continue as the warming and drying trend with temperatures peaks on Thursday and Friday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Tuesday for the counties affected by the Dixie Fire as well as by the McFarland and Monument fires.

The declaration unlocks state funding to provide resources to communities affected by the fires as more than 5,997 fire personnel including 30 helicopters, 476 fire engines, 174 dozers and 163 water tenders work to combat the Dixie Fire.

Advertisement

Wildfires have burned more than 917,000 acres throughout the state in 2021, an increase of 233% compared to the same period last year, according to Cal Fire.

Read More

Climate change worsens wildfires, posing a direct threat to health 25 soldiers killed as nearly 100 blazes erupt throughout Algeria Wildfires burning out of control in Greece after severe heat wave

Latest Headlines

Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has asked for out-of-state help in an effort to combat rising COVID-19 cases.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind announces he will not seek re-election in 2022
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind announces he will not seek re-election in 2022
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election in 2022, becoming the latest swing-district Democrat to do so.
Nevada man on death row for grocery store slayings seeks clemency
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nevada man on death row for grocery store slayings seeks clemency
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Lawyers for a Nevada death row prisoner convicted of murdering four people at a grocery store in 1999 filed court documents Tuesday requesting clemency for their client.
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Texas House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to authorize law enforcement to track down Democrats absent from the chamber and bring them back to the state Capitol, "under warrant of arrest, if necessary."
Recall of frozen chicken products linked to 28 salmonella infections
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Recall of frozen chicken products linked to 28 salmonella infections
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Indiana-based Serenade Foods has recalled tens of thousands of pounds of raw, frozen chicken amid an outbreak of salmonella infections across eight states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens pay of school officials who mandate masks
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens pay of school officials who mandate masks
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- As Florida education leaders continue to announce mask mandates for all students, the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that their pay may be cut or withheld if they implement the measures.
Senate passes $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill with help from 19 Republicans
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Senate passes $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill with help from 19 Republicans
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Senate on Tuesday voted to pass a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, a key part of President Joe Biden's agenda, and send it to the House, where it may encounter some resistance.
Dow Jones rises 162 points after Senate passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dow Jones rises 162 points after Senate passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit intraday records on Tuesday as the Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and treasury yields rose.
Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Dominion Voting Systems filed lawsuits Tuesday against two conservative media outlets and the former CEO of Overstock.com, claiming defamation related to the 2020 election.
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns in wake of sexual harassment report
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns in wake of sexual harassment report
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday in the wake of a damning state report that found he'd sexually harassed a number of women in recent years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation
Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/