Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer

Eric Morgan, 22, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice. Photo courtesy Chicago Police Department

Emonte Morgan, 21, was charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer, two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in the Saturday night shooting that killed officer Ella French. Photo courtesy Chicago Police Department

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Chicago charged two brothers Monday in a shooting that killed one Chicago police officer and injured another.

Emonte Morgan, 21, was charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer, two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in the Saturday night shooting that killed officer Ella French, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at a news conference.

His brother, 22-year-old Eric Morgan, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

A female suspect who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting was not charged Monday.

Brown on Monday also announced that Jamel Danzy, 29, of Indiana was charged with conspiracy to violate federal firearm laws in connection to the purchase of the weapon that was used in the shooting.

Danzy is also the registered owner of the vehicle the suspects were in at the time of the shooting.

French was fatally shot and her partner was critically injured after they stopped the suspects at a traffic light at 9:10 p.m. Saturday near West 63rd Street and South Bell Avenue.

Police said French's partner was "fighting for his life" at an area hospital. One of the brothers was also injured and hospitalized after the officers returned fire.