Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 9, 2021 / 5:40 PM

U.S. sends $165M in new aid to Yemen amid rebel push for gas-rich region

By
Don Jacobson
Houthi supporters in Sana'a, Yemen, shout slogans and hold up guns Sunday during a rally against the Saudi-led war and a blockade imposed on the city. Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE
Houthi supporters in Sana'a, Yemen, shout slogans and hold up guns Sunday during a rally against the Saudi-led war and a blockade imposed on the city. Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The United States said Monday it is sending $165 million in additional humanitarian aid to war-torn Yemen while decrying a military offensive by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the country's gas-rich Marib region.

The U.S. Agency for International Development announced the new funding "will provide lifesaving aid for Yemenis continuing to face humanitarian crisis" after almost seven years of war.

Advertisement

The conflict between the Houthis and an internationally recognized government backed by the United States, Saudi Arabia and its allies "has left 20 million people struggling to survive without basic necessities, including more than two million young children facing deadly malnutrition," USAID officials said in a statement.

The recent escalation of violence in Marib "is only increasing humanitarian needs as it threatens to displace hundreds of thousands of people, placing further strain on an already stretched humanitarian response," they warned.

RELATED Lebanese fear Iran's influence in efforts to resolve crisis

The Biden administration imposed sanctions against two senior Houthi rebel leaders in May shortly after U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths told the Security Council of "relentless military escalation" by Houthi rebels in Marib governorate.

She called the assault "unjustifiable" amid diplomatic efforts to seek a cease-fire between the rebels and the Yemeni government.

Advertisement

The escalation led to the displacement of nearly 14,000 people during the first four months of this year in a region that is already hosting one-quarter of Yemen's 4 million internally displaced people, the U.N. Refugee Agency says.

RELATED Biden administration extends TPS protections for Yemeni immigrants

In conjunction with the new humanitarian aid announced Monday, U.S. Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking accused Iran of undermining the chances for a potential cease-fire in Yemen.

"We call on Iran to play a constructive role," he told reporters on a video call, according to the Saudi daily Arab News. "Stop fueling the war effort through the provision of equipment, know-how and training that is only perpetuating the conflict."

The Houthis, he said, "would do well to lessen their relationship on Iran and turn to others who are willing to support their presence inside Yemen and ensure their voices are heard in the political process."

RELATED UNICEF report says Yemen war risking futures of millions of children

Latest Headlines

Cuomo impeachment panel will make recommendation 'within weeks'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Cuomo impeachment panel will make recommendation 'within weeks'
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A state legislative committee meeting to consider impeachment charges against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will wrap up its deliberations within weeks, its chairman said Monday.
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday said the Biden administration is engaging in "gamesmanship" by reinstating an eviction moratorium despite knowing the Supreme Court would likely strike it down.
Report: 10.1 million jobs available in June
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Report: 10.1 million jobs available in June
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said Monday that a record 10.1 million jobs were available in June, highlighting the challenge of businesses to bring on staff as the economy continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
Fund pays more than $121 million to victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fund pays more than $121 million to victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The administrator of a $121 million fund for victims of Jeffrey Epstein announced the final awards to more than 135 people Monday, the day before the second anniversary of the convicted sex offender's death.
FEMA makes nearly $5B available to at-risk areas for disaster preparation, recovery
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FEMA makes nearly $5B available to at-risk areas for disaster preparation, recovery
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Biden's administration is using close to $5 billion to help U.S. communities become better prepared for natural disasters and extreme weather events, like hurricanes and tornadoes, the White House said Monday.
R. Kelly sex trafficking trial to begin in NYC after several delays
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
R. Kelly sex trafficking trial to begin in NYC after several delays
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A criminal trial that accuses R&B singer R. Kelly of trafficking women and girls for sex for decades is scheduled to begin in New York City on Monday with the start of jury selection.
Senate Democrats unveil $3.5T spending plan intended to pass with no GOP support
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate Democrats unveil $3.5T spending plan intended to pass with no GOP support
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Monday released a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint for overhauling laws on healthcare, climate change and other top priorities -- a resolution they intend to pass soon without any Republican support.
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A civic association and its director are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that rejected their request to fly a Christian flag on a Boston City Hall flagpole.
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival known locally as Jazz Fest has been canceled for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said.
Senate ends debate on $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill; could pass this week
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Senate ends debate on $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill; could pass this week
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Senate on Sunday night voted to end debate on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, positioning it to be passed as early as this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/