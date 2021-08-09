Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 9, 2021 / 11:58 AM

R. Kelly sex trafficking trial to begin in NYC after several delays

By
Zarrin Ahmed
Prosecutors say Kelly was head of a trafficking enterprise that consisted of managers, bodyguards, drivers and personal assistants who recruited women and girls to engage in sexual activity with Kelly.&nbsp;File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
Prosecutors say Kelly was head of a trafficking enterprise that consisted of managers, bodyguards, drivers and personal assistants who recruited women and girls to engage in sexual activity with Kelly. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A criminal trial that accuses R&B singer R. Kelly of trafficking women and girls for sex for decades is scheduled to begin in New York City on Monday with the start of jury selection.

The singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, faces numerous charges in the case, including sexual and physical abuse, child pornography, paying hush-money and racketeering.

Advertisement

Twelve jurors and six alternates will be chosen for his trial in federal court in Brooklyn.

Jurors will be anonymous and partially sequestered for the trial and Judge Ann Donnelly ordered that the courtroom will be closed to the public.

RELATED Lawyers: R. Kelly attacked by inmate in federal jail

Federal prosecutors in New York and Illinois originally charged Kelly in 2019, but multiple delays -- including COVID-19 -- put off the trial proceedings.

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin on Aug. 18 and the trial is expected to last between six and eight weeks.

Kelly, 54, has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges of abusing girls and women for over two decades, kidnapping, forced labor, sex trafficking, making hush-payments to alleged victims and building a criminal enterprise with the purpose of preying on children.

Advertisement
RELATED 3 men linked to R. Kelly charged for seeking to influence victim testimonies

Prosecutors say Kelly was head of a trafficking enterprise that consisted of managers, bodyguards, drivers and personal assistants who recruited women and girls to engage in sexual activity with Kelly.

Defense attorneys have argued that it was the women who sought out the singer, and only began to accuse him of abuse with the rise of the #MeToo movement around 2018.

Last month, prosecutors brought more evidence and charges to the case that said Kelly abused teenage girls, and a 17-year-old boy, as far back as 1992.

RELATED R. Kelly loses bid for temporary prison release due to COVID-19 fears

Prosecutors also charged Kelly for bribing a police officer to make a fake ID in 1994 for singer and ex-wife Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time.

The singer has been in custody for more than two years. A year ago, Kelly was attacked in his jail cell and three men linked to him were charged with trying to influence victims' testimony.

Kelly also faces a similar trial in Chicago after his New York trial is complete. In 2008, he was acquitted in a separate case that indicted him on child pornography charges.

Latest Headlines

Senate Democrats unveil $3.5T spending plan intended to pass with no GOP support
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate Democrats unveil $3.5T spending plan intended to pass with no GOP support
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Monday released a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint for overhauling laws on healthcare, climate change and other top priorities -- a resolution they intend to pass soon without any Republican support.
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A civic association and its director are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that rejected their request to fly a Christian flag on a Boston City Hall flagpole.
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival known locally as Jazz Fest has been canceled for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said.
Top aide to N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment report
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Top aide to N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment report
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resigned following the publication of a report last week that accuses the governor of sexually harassing 11 women.
Senate ends debate on $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill; could pass this week
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Senate ends debate on $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill; could pass this week
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Senate on Sunday night voted to end debate on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, positioning it to be passed as early as this week.
Federal judge says cruise line can ignore Florida law and require vaccinations
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal judge says cruise line can ignore Florida law and require vaccinations
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled in favor of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, granting it a preliminary injunction against a Florida law prohibiting companies from mandating customers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
One Chicago police officer killed, one critically injured in shooting at traffic stop
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
One Chicago police officer killed, one critically injured in shooting at traffic stop
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- One Chicago police officer was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Saturday night, city officials said.
Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said he hopes the FDA will grant COVID-19 vaccines full approval this month, adding they could empower local enterprises to mandate inoculations.
Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Dixie Fire grew nearly 20,000 acres overnight to become the second-largest fire in California's history, officials said Sunday.
Buttigieg: Infrastructure bill could be passed 'within days, possibly within hours'
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Buttigieg: Infrastructure bill could be passed 'within days, possibly within hours'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill could be passed by the Senate "within days, possibly within hours."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
One Chicago police officer killed, one critically injured in shooting at traffic stop
One Chicago police officer killed, one critically injured in shooting at traffic stop
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Landmark U.N. report says some climate effects permanent, still time to avoid others
Landmark U.N. report says some climate effects permanent, still time to avoid others
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/