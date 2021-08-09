Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 9, 2021 / 12:25 PM

FEMA makes nearly $5B available to at-risk areas for disaster preparation, recovery

By
President Joe Biden tours FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C., on May 24, after receiving a briefing on the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
President Joe Biden tours FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C., on May 24, after receiving a briefing on the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration is earmarking close to $5 billion to help U.S. communities become better prepared for natural disasters and extreme weather events, like hurricanes and tornadoes, the White House said Monday.

Officials said more than $4.6 billion will be available in resilience grants intended to motivate communities to build infrastructure that can better withstand emergencies and mitigate related damage.

Advertisement

"Failure to properly invest in our transportation systems can lead to disrupted service, unsafe travel conditions, severe damage and increased maintenance and operating costs, deficiencies which disproportionately burden disadvantaged urban, rural, and tribal communities," the White House said in a statement.

"[We are] taking steps to ensure that underserved communities will receive access to needed funds from these programs."

RELATED Beirut traumatized by port blast, lack of justice a year later

Officials said the billions in new funding will be available through three Federal Emergency Management Agency programs.

Not only is the money intended to avert disaster and damage, the effort is designed also to help communities recover after the fact.

The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, started in 2020, includes $1 billion in grants to states, local communities, tribes and territories to reduce vulnerability. The White House said it's doubling funding for the program and giving more to tribes.

Advertisement
RELATED North Korea warns of torrential rain after weeks of drought

More than $3 billion will go to the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for areas covered by a major disaster declaration -- and there will be $160 million for the Flood Mitigation Assistance program.

Monday's announcement came hours after a landmark U.N. report sounded a severe warning about the ongoing effects of climate change. It said global temperatures worldwide are on track to surpass a crisis level in about a decade that experts and officials have been trying to avert.

The assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change, its first since 2013, said human activity has caused severe heat waves, heavy precipitation, more frequent and sustained droughts and stronger tropical storms.

RELATED Navy to conduct disaster preparedness drills at Pacific Northeast bases

Unless serious action is taken in the near term, the report says, the effects of global warming will become evermore "widespread, rapid and intensifying."

Latest Headlines

Fund pays more than $121 million to victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Fund pays more than $121 million to victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The administrator of a $121 million fund for victims of Jeffrey Epstein announced the final awards to more than 135 people Monday, the day before the second anniversary of the convicted sex offender's death.
R. Kelly sex trafficking trial to begin in NYC after several delays
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
R. Kelly sex trafficking trial to begin in NYC after several delays
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A criminal trial that accuses R&B singer R. Kelly of trafficking women and girls for sex for decades is scheduled to begin in New York City on Monday with the start of jury selection.
Senate Democrats unveil $3.5T spending plan intended to pass with no GOP support
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate Democrats unveil $3.5T spending plan intended to pass with no GOP support
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Monday released a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint for overhauling laws on healthcare, climate change and other top priorities -- a resolution they intend to pass soon without any Republican support.
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A civic association and its director are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that rejected their request to fly a Christian flag on a Boston City Hall flagpole.
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival known locally as Jazz Fest has been canceled for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said.
Top aide to N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment report
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Top aide to N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment report
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resigned following the publication of a report last week that accuses the governor of sexually harassing 11 women.
Senate ends debate on $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill; could pass this week
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Senate ends debate on $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill; could pass this week
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Senate on Sunday night voted to end debate on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, positioning it to be passed as early as this week.
Federal judge says cruise line can ignore Florida law and require vaccinations
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Federal judge says cruise line can ignore Florida law and require vaccinations
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled in favor of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, granting it a preliminary injunction against a Florida law prohibiting companies from mandating customers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
One Chicago police officer killed, one critically injured in shooting at traffic stop
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
One Chicago police officer killed, one critically injured in shooting at traffic stop
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- One Chicago police officer was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Saturday night, city officials said.
Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said he hopes the FDA will grant COVID-19 vaccines full approval this month, adding they could empower local enterprises to mandate inoculations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
One Chicago police officer killed, one critically injured in shooting at traffic stop
One Chicago police officer killed, one critically injured in shooting at traffic stop
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/