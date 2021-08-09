Advertisement
Aug. 9, 2021 / 4:33 AM

Top aide to N.Y. Gov. Cuomo resigns following sexual harassment report

By
Secretary to the Governor Melissa Derosa reportedly resigned late Sunday. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Secretary to the Governor Melissa Derosa reportedly resigned late Sunday. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Melissa DeRosa, the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has resigned following the publication of a report last week that accuses the governor of sexually harassing 11 women and her of being connected to efforts to retaliate against one of his alleged victims.

DeRosa, the secretary to the governor, said in a Sunday night statement reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post that it was "the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years."

"New Yorkers' resilience, strength and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day," she wrote. "Personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state."

DeRosa resigned less than a week after New York Attorney General Letitia James published a report following a five-month investigation that concluded Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including former and current state employees, and that "the governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story."

RELATED Judge: Cruise line can require proof of vaccination in Florida

The report states that DeRosa in December contacted a former counsel to the governor asking to see the "full file" on former aide Lindsey Boylan who had tweeted that Cuomo was "one of the biggest abusers of all time."

Days later, Boylan tweeted accusations that the governor had sexually harassed her and within hours the report containing complaints against her was sent to reporters along with a statement from the press secretary that said "[t]here is simply no truth to these claims," the report states.

It continues that DeRosa, who was looking for information about a woman staffer known by the name Kaitlin who in December tweeted her support for Boylan, had instructed a former staff member to call her and "surreptitiously record" the conversation.

RELATED 9/11 victims ask Biden to declassify evidence or skip memorials

"The former staff member testified that she felt pressured by the incessant calls and texts from Ms. DeRosa reiterating the request that she call Kaitlin," the report states. "The former staff member explained that she was deeply regretful after she made the call, and that Ms. DeRosa instructed her to tell Kaitlin during the call that reporters had called asking about Kaitlin's tweets in support of Ms. Boylan."

Following the report's publication, attorney Rita Glavin on Cuomo's behalf called its findings in an 85-page response "unfair and inaccurate."

Outside counsels for the executive chamber days later also released a 10-page letter over "deep concerns about the fairness of your investigation and the lack of neutrality and impartiality with which it was conducted."

RELATED NYC police arrest suspect in hit-and-run death of actor Lisa Banes

Fabien Levy, press secretary and senior advisor to James, called the response an attack on the credibility of the women who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment in the report.

"There are 11 women whose accounts have been corroborated by a mountain of evidence," Levy said in a statement. "Any suggestion that attempts to undermine the credibility of these women or this investigation is unfortunate."

