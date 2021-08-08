Advertisement
Aug. 8, 2021 / 3:32 PM

One Chicago police officer killed, one injured in shooting at traffic stop

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- One Chicago police officer was killed, while another officer and a suspect were injured in a shooting on Saturday night, city officials said.

The shooting took place at 9:10 p.m. Saturday near West 63rd Street and South Bell Avenue when the officers conducted a traffic stop on three people in a vehicle and someone in the car opened fire on the officers who fired back, First Deputy Police Superintendent Eric Carter said.

Both officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where a 29-year-old officer succumbed to her injuries and died, while her partner remained in critical condition.

An injured male suspect was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center for treatment while another male suspect was taken into custody. A female suspect who was at large after the shooting was arrested later Sunday.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said at a press conference Sunday that the deceased officer joined the department in April 2018, while her partner joined in August 2014.

They were both members of the community safety team, formed by Brown last summer to respond to crime hot spots.

"Despite the shock, grief, pain and sorrow we feel this morning, our brothers and sisters in blue put this uniform on each and every day. They go to work risking everything to serve the people of Chicago," said Brown.

The shooting marked the 27th time a Chicago police officer has been shot at this year and the 11th time an officer has been struck by gunfire.

It was also the first incident in which an officer was killed in the line of Duty since Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was elected in 2019.

"I am here as mayor to declare an official day of mourning for our city," Lightfoot said.

The mayor also called on the people of Chicago to support and work with police.

"There are some who say that we do not do enough for the police and that we are handcuffing them from doing their jobs," Lightfoot said. "There are others who say we do too much for the police, and then we never hold them accountable for what they do, particularly in Black and Brown neighborhoods. All of this, I say, stop. Just stop. This constant strife is not what we need in this moment."

