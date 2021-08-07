Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 7, 2021 / 3:37 PM

Half of all Americans now fully vaccinated as cases rise

By
Along with 50% of the American population being fully vaccinated, more than 60% of adults are as well, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Along with 50% of the American population being fully vaccinated, more than 60% of adults are as well, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 50% of the U.S. population, including more than 60% of adults, is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus while COVID-19 cases rise rapidly in Florida and Texas.

The agency said 165.9 million U.S. residents have received two shots while 193.7 million, or 58.4% have received at least one shot. For adults, those 18 and over, 157.3 million, or 60.9% are now vaccinated and 182.3 million, or 70.6% have received at least one dose.

"Clearly, Americans are seeing the impact of being unvaccinated and unprotected," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday, according to USA Today. "And they responded by doing their part, rolling up their sleeves and getting vaccinated."

New cases have jumped significantly in Florida. According to the state's health department, Florida recorded 134,505 cases for the week ending July 30 after confirming 11,437 for the last week of May, a more-than-tenfold increase. The new case positivity rate leaped from 3.6% during the last week of May to 18.9% during the last week of July.

RELATED United Airlines will require employees to be vaccinated

Despite the rising numbers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration worked to undermine mask mandates set to local school districts by allowing parents to "opt-out" of such rules to protect students not wearing masks from "COVID-19 harassment."

"If a school district is going to have a mask requirement, they have to allow for parents to opt-out their student," said Ben Gibson, vice-chair of Florida's board of education, according to Politico. "It's prioritizing parental choice."

In Texas, the health department on Saturday reported 16,899 new confirmed cases with another 3,082 probable cases, a new high since its last spike in February.

RELATED New York Auto Show canceled amid COVID-19 increase

"It's getting worse by the hour -- everybody in Texas is headed to a bad place pretty quickly," said John Henderson, president of the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"I'm not hearing anything from the state. It's all 'personal responsibility.' Well, if everything's a matter of personal responsibility, why have any laws?"

In North Texas, Hunt Regional Healthcare said Friday it has closed its Commerce Emergency Room and Texas Health closed its North Rockwall Emergency Room because of the surge in coronavirus cases locally.

RELATED NYC mandates COVID-19 vaccination for certain indoor activities

"We are experiencing a public health crisis and need your help," the statement from Hunt Regional said. "If you have not been vaccinated, please do so as soon as possible. Wear a mask when indoors and avoid non-essential gatherings."

In one instance illustrating the Texas hospital bed crunch, an 11-month-old Houston-area girl was airlifted from her hospital there to a Temple, Texas, facility some 170 miles away, because no other local pediatric hospital would accept her.

"She needed to be intubated immediately because she was having seizures," said Patricia Darnauer, the administrator for LBJ Hospital, according to KTRK-TV. "We looked at all five major pediatric hospital groups and none [had beds] available."

Latest Headlines

Jon Lindbergh, son of legendary aviator, dies at 88
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Jon Lindbergh, son of legendary aviator, dies at 88
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Jon Lindbergh, the son of historic aviator Col. Charles Lindbergh, has died at age 88, his family announced.
Senate meets Saturday to push through $1.2T infrastructure bill
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate meets Saturday to push through $1.2T infrastructure bill
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate put off their summer recess and met Saturday with hopes of voting on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Dixie Fire becomes third largest wildfire in California history
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dixie Fire becomes third largest wildfire in California history
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Dixie Fire exploded by more than 100,000 acres in about a day to become the largest wildfire in the country and third largest in California's history, officials said Saturday.
Ferocious storms to erupt across the central United States
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ferocious storms to erupt across the central United States
As August gets underway across the United States, millions of people will be facing the risk of severe thunderstorms this weekend in the Plains and Midwest.
New Jersey man pleads guilty to assaulting police during Capitol riot
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
New Jersey man pleads guilty to assaulting police during Capitol riot
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man became the first person to plead guilty to violence against a police officer related to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced Friday.
Tennessee jury hands down guilty verdict for murder of sheriff's deputy
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Tennessee jury hands down guilty verdict for murder of sheriff's deputy
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Tennessee jury has convicted Steven Wiggins of murder for the slaying of a Dickson County sheriff's deputy in 2018.
Biden administration extends student loan pause through January
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden administration extends student loan pause through January
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Education Department on Friday extended federal student loan relief through Jan. 31, giving Americans another four months of no payments or interest.
9/11 victims ask Biden to declassify evidence or skip memorials
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
9/11 victims ask Biden to declassify evidence or skip memorials
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Hundreds of survivors, first responders and victims' family members from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday asking him not to attend any memorial events this year.
NYC police arrest suspect in hit-and-run death of actor Lisa Banes
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NYC police arrest suspect in hit-and-run death of actor Lisa Banes
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- New York City police on Friday arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run death of "Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes, officials announced.
Pentagon: Iran attacked tanker ship with explosive-laden drone
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pentagon: Iran attacked tanker ship with explosive-laden drone
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Iran was behind a deadly drone attack on an oil tanker last month off the coast of Oman, a U.S Defense Department team has concluded.
Trending Stories

