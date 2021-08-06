6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter assigned to Air Station Kodiak flies over an active volcano near Cold Bay, Alaska. Officials said a Jayhawk crew located the crash site and found no survivors. Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities on Friday are investigating the crash of a sightseeing plane in Alaska that killed all six people on board, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the floatplane went down on Thursday near Ketchikan, which is located in southeastern Alaska about 670 miles northwest of Seattle.

The pilot and five passengers from a cruise ship were aboard the Southeast Aviation plane when it crashed near Misty Fjords National Monument, which is a popular tourist attraction that's often viewed by plane.

Coast Guard Air Station Sitka found the plane wreckage and lowered two rescuers from a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, who found no survivors.

Clint Johnson, Alaska chief of the National Transportation Safety Board, told Alaska Daily News that the debris was found in an area that's steep, mountainous and covered with trees. He said the rugged terrain has made it difficult to reach.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

The Coast Guard said visibility was about 2 miles and there was a mist and light rain at the time of the crash.

The passengers were from Holland America's Nieuw Amsterdam cruise ship, which had docked in Ketchikan.





"This floatplane excursion was independently operated and not sold by Holland America Line," Holland America said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims and with our guests and team members who are affected by this tragedy."

Holland America resumed cruises in May after COVID-19 caused it to shutter operations for about a year.