Aug. 6, 2021 / 6:59 PM

Tennessee jury hands down guilty verdict for murder of sheriff's deputy

By
The sentencing phase of Steve Wiggins' trial is scheduled to begin Saturday. File&nbsp;Photo courtesy Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The sentencing phase of Steve Wiggins' trial is scheduled to begin Saturday. File Photo courtesy Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Tennessee jury has convicted Steven Wiggins of murder for the slaying of a Dickson County sheriff's deputy in 2018.

The jury found Wiggins guilty of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, theft of property, criminal impersonation, filing a false report, arson and abuse of a corpse on Thursday.

The sentencing phase of his trial begins Saturday; he faces life with the possibility of parole after 51 years in prison, life in prison with no possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Police arrested Wiggins in June 2018 after a two-day manhunt for the killer of Sgt. Daniel Baker. The deputy was found dead of a gunshot wound in his vehicle in a wooded area after he failed to report while checking a suspicious vehicle.

Wiggins' attorneys argued in court that though their client killed Baker, it wasn't premeditated.

