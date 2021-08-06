Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 6, 2021 / 3:31 PM

NYC police arrest suspect in hit-and-run death of actor Lisa Banes

By
Lisa Banes reacts on set of The Niceties with the Huntington Theatre Company at the Calderwood Pavilion in Boston on August 30, 2018. Police arrested a suspect in her hit-and-run death. File Photo by T. Charles Erickson/Flickr
Lisa Banes reacts on set of "The Niceties" with the Huntington Theatre Company at the Calderwood Pavilion in Boston on August 30, 2018. Police arrested a suspect in her hit-and-run death. File Photo by T. Charles Erickson/Flickr

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- New York City police on Friday arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes, officials announced.

Brian Boyd, 26, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to yield to a pedestrian. The New York Police Department said he drove a scooter through a red light in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, hitting Banes as she crossed the street June 4.

Advertisement

The NYPD said Boyd fled the scene after hitting the actor, who was in town from Los Angeles for a role in the Manhattan Theater Club's production of The Niceties.

Banes, 65, was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury and died June 14.

Police said they arrested Boyd after a patrol officer recognized him from a wanted posted. The suspect lives near the intersection where the accident happened.

Police said Banes had no previous arrests in the city.

Banes most recently appeared on the Amazon Prime Video series Them and was also known for roles in Nashville, A Cure for Wellness and Six Feet Under.

Notable deaths of 2021

Richard Trumka
Richard Trumka speaks at a news conference outside of their headquarters on Black Lives Matter Plaza to discuss issues about racial injustice within voting rights and the empowerment of working people, in Washington, D.C., on July 15, 2021. The head of AFL-CIO died on August 5 at the age of 72. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Justice Department announces probe into Phoenix Police Department Judge says Capitol rioters not 'political prisoners' in sentencing of Michigan man Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified

Latest Headlines

Pentagon: Iran attacked tanker ship with explosive-laden drone
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pentagon: Iran attacked tanker ship with explosive-laden drone
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Iran was behind a deadly drone attack on an oil tanker last month off the coast of Oman, a U.S Defense Department team has concluded.
Former staffer files criminal complaint against N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former staffer files criminal complaint against N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A former staffer for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has accused the governor of groping her, filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
J&J's COVID-19 jab holds up against Delta variant, study finds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
J&J's COVID-19 jab holds up against Delta variant, study finds
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Recipients of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine are less likely to be hospitalized or have severe reactions after coming into contact with the Delta variant of the virus, according to a new study.
United Airlines will require employees to be vaccinated
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
United Airlines will require employees to be vaccinated
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- United Airlines said Friday it will require all employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as a condition of employment, becoming the first major domestic airline to make that requirement for its workers.
U.S. added almost 950K jobs in July; Biden says 'hard work left to be done'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. added almost 950K jobs in July; Biden says 'hard work left to be done'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added nearly 950,000 jobs during the month of July, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly report -- soundly beating expectations on Wall Street.
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities on Friday are investigating the crash of a sightseeing plane in Alaska that killed all six people on board, officials said.
Hurricane season has been slower in 2021, but experts warn it may awaken
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hurricane season has been slower in 2021, but experts warn it may awaken
The Atlantic has been in the midsummer doldrums -- a typically quiet period in tropical activity during mid- to late July -- but forecasters say there are signs that the basin will soon come alive.
UPI News Quiz: Olympics, International Space Station, Rihanna
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
UPI News Quiz: Olympics, International Space Station, Rihanna
The U.S. National Women's Team wins an Olympic medal, the International Space Station rotates, Rihanna becomes a billionaire... how closely did you follow the headlines this week? Take the UPI News Quiz for Aug. 6, 2021.
Apple to detect, report images of child sexual abuse uploaded to iCloud
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Apple to detect, report images of child sexual abuse uploaded to iCloud
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Apple on Thursday announced it will implement new technology on its devices allowing it to detect images of child exploitation uploaded to iCloud in the United States and report them to proper authorities.
CBO: Bipartisan infrastructure bill will add $256B to national debt in next decade
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
CBO: Bipartisan infrastructure bill will add $256B to national debt in next decade
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Thursday that the bipartisan infrastructure bill will add $256 billion to the national debt between now and 2031.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/