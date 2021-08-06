NYC police arrest suspect in hit-and-run death of actor Lisa Banes

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- New York City police on Friday arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes, officials announced.

Brian Boyd, 26, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to yield to a pedestrian. The New York Police Department said he drove a scooter through a red light in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, hitting Banes as she crossed the street June 4.

The NYPD said Boyd fled the scene after hitting the actor, who was in town from Los Angeles for a role in the Manhattan Theater Club's production of The Niceties.

Banes, 65, was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury and died June 14.

Police said they arrested Boyd after a patrol officer recognized him from a wanted posted. The suspect lives near the intersection where the accident happened.

Police said Banes had no previous arrests in the city.

Banes most recently appeared on the Amazon Prime Video series Them and was also known for roles in Nashville, A Cure for Wellness and Six Feet Under.