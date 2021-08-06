Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 6, 2021 / 2:13 PM

Former staffer files criminal complaint against N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

By
Jonna Lorenz
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces a criminal complaint filed in Albany County by a former staffer who has accused the governor of groping her. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces a criminal complaint filed in Albany County by a former staffer who has accused the governor of groping her. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A former staffer for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has accused the governor of groping her, filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff's Office.

The staffer, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James, filed the complaint Thursday, NBC News, Bloomberg and the New York Post reported.

Advertisement

Cuomo could be arrested if the the woman's claims are substantiated, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple told the New York Post. Officials from the sheriff's office have contacted the Albany County District Attorney's office.

Undersheriff William M. Rice said the complaint would not be made public because it is an open investigation and would be released once the investigation is closed, Bloomberg reported.

RELATED Gov. Andrew Cuomo has until Aug. 13 to provide evidence in impeachment probe

The results of James' civil investigation, announced Tuesday, found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women both inside and outside of government. The staffer who filed the criminal complaint alleged that Cuomo groped her breast under her shirt during an encounter at the executive mansion and grabbed her butt cheek during another encounter.

Advertisement

Cuomo, who maintains that he is innocent, faces possible criminal charges in at least five New York counties -- Manhattan, Westchester, Nassau, Oswego and Albany -- where district attorneys have requested information from James about alleged misconduct in their jurisdictions, the New York Times reported.

The New York State Assembly's Judiciary Committee has given Cuomo until Aug. 13 to provide evidence in its impeachment investigation into the allegations.

RELATED District attorneys seek evidence from N.Y. Gov. Cuomo harassment probe

An 85-page statement issued by attorney Rita Glavin on behalf of Cuomo calls James' findings "unfair and inaccurate" and called the investigation "utterly biased."

"The governor has spent almost all of his adult life in the public eye," the statement concludes. "The sudden allegations of sexual harassment over the last number of months -- allegations never made before about him -- have been stunning to him because he has never conducted himself in that way.

"The report ignored key facts and pieces of evidence that undermine many of those allegations, and the press conference confirmed that this 'investigation' had a predetermined outcome regardless of all the evidence."

RELATED Inquiry finds N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee and healthcare workers union 1199-SEIU have joined others calling for Cuomo's resignation, NBC New York reported.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

J&J's COVID-19 jab holds up against Delta variant, study finds
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
J&J's COVID-19 jab holds up against Delta variant, study finds
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Recipients of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine are less likely to be hospitalized or have severe reactions after coming into contact with the Delta variant of the virus, according to a new study.
United Airlines will require employees to be vaccinated
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
United Airlines will require employees to be vaccinated
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- United Airlines said Friday it will require all employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as a condition of employment, becoming the first major domestic airline to make that requirement for its workers.
U.S. added almost 950K jobs in July; Biden says 'hard work left to be done'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. added almost 950K jobs in July; Biden says 'hard work left to be done'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added nearly 950,000 jobs during the month of July, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly report -- soundly beating expectations on Wall Street.
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities on Friday are investigating the crash of a sightseeing plane in Alaska that killed all six people on board, officials said.
Hurricane season has been slower in 2021, but experts warn it may awaken
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hurricane season has been slower in 2021, but experts warn it may awaken
The Atlantic has been in the midsummer doldrums -- a typically quiet period in tropical activity during mid- to late July -- but forecasters say there are signs that the basin will soon come alive.
UPI News Quiz: Olympics, International Space Station, Rihanna
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
UPI News Quiz: Olympics, International Space Station, Rihanna
The U.S. National Women's Team wins an Olympic medal, the International Space Station rotates, Rihanna becomes a billionaire... how closely did you follow the headlines this week? Take the UPI News Quiz for Aug. 6, 2021.
Apple to detect, report images of child sexual abuse uploaded to iCloud
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Apple to detect, report images of child sexual abuse uploaded to iCloud
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Apple on Thursday announced it will implement new technology on its devices allowing it to detect images of child exploitation uploaded to iCloud in the United States and report them to proper authorities.
CBO: Bipartisan infrastructure bill will add $256B to national debt in next decade
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
CBO: Bipartisan infrastructure bill will add $256B to national debt in next decade
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Thursday that the bipartisan infrastructure bill will add $256 billion to the national debt between now and 2031.
322,502-acre Dixie Fire burns through historic California mining town
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
322,502-acre Dixie Fire burns through historic California mining town
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Dixie Fire ballooned to 322,502 acres Thursday as it destroyed much of the downtown area of the historic California mining town of Greenville.
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department's inspector general announced it didn't find evidence that former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, received non-public information about an investigation Hillary Clinton.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/