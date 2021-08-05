Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 8:42 AM

Firefighting trains with water cannons deployed to battle Western wildfires

By
Brian Lada, Accuweather.com
A firefighter is seen Wednesday monitoring the River Fire, which has blackened more than 1,400 acres so far near the town of Colfax, Calif.&nbsp;Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI
A firefighter is seen Wednesday monitoring the River Fire, which has blackened more than 1,400 acres so far near the town of Colfax, Calif. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "These are the heroes of the Union Pacific."

A specialized group of firefighters has been deployed in an effort to save communities and infrastructure from being torched by a number of wildfires that are burning across the Western United States.

Advertisement

But the firefighters can't travel to just any fire that sparks to life. They need to follow the road -- or in this case, the rails -- ahead of them.

Since it was created in the 1980s, a fleet of Union Pacific Railroad fire cars has been sent all across the West to battle blazes near the company's railroad tracks.

RELATED 275,000-acre Dixie Fire becomes 8th largest in California history

"They protect our railroad they protect our communities," Eric Gehringer, Union Pacific executive vice president of operations, told AccuWeather's Bill Waddell.

"There's been many instances in which we've transported firefighters into some of the more rugged terrain."

Union Pacific has 50 water cars in its fleet that can respond to wildfires in California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado. Each has been retrofitted with "water cannons" that can spray water 150 feet from the track.

RELATED Dozens of wildfires torch Greece, including areas near Athens

"We're just wetting down our infrastructure and adjacent properties to protect it in the event that we do come up against a forest fire," Gehringer added.

Advertisement

With the 2021 fire season well underway, the team of firefighters has been busy, but one particular fire in Northern California last month proved to be too dangerous even for the water cannons.

In late June, a fire car was sent to assist with the Lava Fire, which was burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. When the train arrived, though, there was a major problem.

RELATED Lightning strike splits large California tree in half at the trunk

The Union Pacific train arrived at the Dry Canyon Bridge to find that it was severely damaged by the flames, and was too dangerous to cross.

"We could see the bridge was on fire -- smoke was all around it, and there were small spot fires all over. At that point, we couldn't get close enough with the water tanks because the track was compromised," Jamie Hill, UP director of bridge maintenance and engineering, said.

The Dry Canyon Bridge is seen after the Lava Fire scorched the area in June. Photo courtesy Union Pacific

The damage was so severe that crews are still working to rebuild part of the bridge. It's estimated to reopen by Sept. 1, according to Union Pacific.

Until the bridge is fixed, the fire crews will travel elsewhere across the West to aid in what's already been an active wildfire season -- but the start of the season is just the tip of the iceberg.

Advertisement

AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting that close to 10 million acres of land will be scorched in the West during the 2021 wildfire season, which would rank as one of the most dangerous on record.

"We're forecasting a top-five year based on the pace, the fuels, the upper pattern and the drought situation, all of that was factored in our forecast," AccuWeather long-range expert Paul Pastelok explained.

The crews will be out in force over the next several months as the fire season intensifies, protecting property and helping to contain potentially devastating wildfires.

"They are absolute heroes in my eyes," Gehringer said.

Additional reporting by AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Waddell.

Scenes from the great outdoors around the world

The moon appears orange due to smoke from wildfires on the West Coast as it sets behind the Manhattan skyline in New York City on July 21, 2021. The fires are leaving smoke all the way across the country to the Eastern Seaboard causing hazy skies. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Moderna said in a report Thursday that booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine appear to be effective against the Delta variant, and that it's two-dose vaccine regimen is effective for at least several months.
Biden calls for up to 50% of new vehicles in U.S. to be electric by 2030
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden calls for up to 50% of new vehicles in U.S. to be electric by 2030
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Thursday that President Joe Biden will make a push calling for up to half of all new vehicles made in the United States to be electric in some form by the end of the 2020s.
Mexico sues U.S. gun manufacturers for fueling illegal weapons flow
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Mexico sues U.S. gun manufacturers for fueling illegal weapons flow
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Mexican government sued 10 major U.S. gun manufacturers alleging that they knowingly contribute to the flow of illegal weapons into the hands of drug cartels and other criminals.
Judge says Capitol rioters not 'political prisoners' in sentencing of Michigan man
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge says Capitol rioters not 'political prisoners' in sentencing of Michigan man
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Karl Dresch, 41, to six months in prison after he pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot, saying he and other defendants are not "political prisoners."
275,000-acre Dixie Fire becomes 8th largest in California history
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
275,000-acre Dixie Fire becomes 8th largest in California history
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Dixie Fire became the eighth largest in California's history after growing to roughly 275,000 acres at 35% containment on Wednesday.
Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Lake Oroville, California's second-largest reservoir, looks like a shell of its typical self as the drought across the western United States continues to toast the region.
Pelosi signs bill giving Congressional Gold Medal to officers in Capitol riots
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Pelosi signs bill giving Congressional Gold Medal to officers in Capitol riots
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday signed a bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to police who responded to riots at the building on Jan. 6.
District attorneys seek evidence from N.Y. Gov. Cuomo harassment probe
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
District attorneys seek evidence from N.Y. Gov. Cuomo harassment probe
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The district attorneys of Manhattan, along with Westchester and Nassau counties, on Wednesday requested evidence regarding alleged instances of sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in their jurisdictions.
Dow falls 323 points amid disappointing jobs data, COVID-19 concerns
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Dow falls 323 points amid disappointing jobs data, COVID-19 concerns
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell Wednesday as July private-sector jobs numbers fell below analysts' expectations amid surging COVID-19 cases.
NOAA bumps up hurricane odds in mid-season update
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
NOAA bumps up hurricane odds in mid-season update
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revised its predictions for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season Wednesday, saying the region could see up to 21 named storms this year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/