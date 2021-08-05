Trending
Aug. 5, 2021 / 1:19 PM

10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas



Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Ten people were killed on rural South Texas highway when their overloaded van hit a utility pole, authorities said.

The van, meant to carry 15 people, had 29 aboard when the crash occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez said the passengers were likely undocumented migrants, USA Today reported. The accident occurred about 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 south of Encino County, about 100 miles south of Corpus Christi.

Witnesses told troopers the van was traveling at an unsafe speed when it tried to make a right turn, veered off the roadway and slammed into a metal utility pole and stop sign.

The driver of the van and nine others were pronounced dead at the scene. The other passengers were transported to hospitals in McAllen, Edinburg, Corpus Christi and Kingsville.

DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley said the crash survivors sustained serious to critical injuries.

