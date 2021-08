Gov. Andrew Cuomo has until Aug. 13 to provide evidence in impeachment probe

If the New York State Senate finds Gov. Andrew Cuomo guilty, he would be prevented from seeking any other statewide public office and be replaced by lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul. File Photo by Carlo Allegri/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee on Thursday gave Gov. Andrew Cuomo until Aug. 13 to furnish any final evidence in its impeachment probe into accusations against him.

Cuomo has been facing increasing pressure after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced this week that her five-month investigation concluded that he sexually harassed multiple women -- including former and current state employees.

The Judiciary Committee started its impeachment investigation in March, when the initial accusations of sexual harassment against the governor were made public.

"We write to inform you that the committee's investigation is nearing completion and the assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against [you]," said a statement to Cuomo released by committee chairman Charles D. Lavine.

"Accordingly, we invite you to provide any additional evidence or written submissions that you would like the committee to consider before its work concludes," the statement said.

Cuomo has continued to deny the allegations made against him. Attorneys for the Judiciary Committee had previously issued a subpoena for relevant documents in the investigation.

New York's State Senate, which would hold the impeachment trial, could expel Cuomo with a simple majority vote. He would be prevented from seeking any other statewide public office and be replaced by lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul.