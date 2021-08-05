Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 6:41 PM

Justice Department announces probe into Phoenix Police Department

By
The Justice Department on Thursday announced it would launch an investigation into the Phoenix Police Department including its use of force and treatment of the homeless. File Pool photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
The Justice Department on Thursday announced it would launch an investigation into the Phoenix Police Department including its use of force and treatment of the homeless. File Pool photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced it will conduct an investigation into the city of Phoenix and its police department.

In a statement, the department said the probe would examine the use of force, including deadly force by Phoenix Police Department officers, whether the department retaliates against people for exercising their First Amendment rights or engages in discriminatory policing as well as whether it unlawfully seizes or disposes of belongings of homeless individuals and its practices for responding to people with disabilities.

Advertisement

During a news conference Kristen Clarke, head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said the department had found "evidence here warrants a full investigation" into the city's policing practices."

"We have reviewed court files, media reports, citizen complaints and we also considered factors that we ordinarily weigh in determining whether to open an investigation, including the nature and seriousness of the allegations, the number of allegations, the steps that a department may be taking to address the allegations and the history of the department," Clarke said.

RELATED Pelosi signs bill giving Congressional Gold Medal to officers in Capitol riots

The Justice Department added the so-called "pattern or practice" investigation is being conducted under the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which prohibits state and local law enforcement from depriving individuals of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.

Advertisement

The city of Phoenix last approved a budget including $15 million to expand a pilot program to eliminate the role of police officers responding to 911 calls involving mental health, homelessness or substance abuse, CNN reported.

The probe comes as a nationwide eviction moratorium expired over the weekend and the Centers for Disease Control announced a targeted moratorium for counties experiencing "substantial and high" levels of community transmission of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

RELATED Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs law banning cooperation between local police and ICE

Attorney General Merrick Garland noted the increase in attention to the "impending risk of mass evictions," saying it would have "serious implications -- adding to a crisis of homelessness that strains but cannot be solved by the criminal justice system."

"Needless to say the impact on individuals and families would be devastating," he said. "And as the CDC has made clear, the impact on public health would likewise be devastating, fueling the spread of COVID-19 infections in the affected communities."

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, a Democrat, issued a statement welcoming the Justice Department's investigation.

RELATED Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol

"Comprehensive reform of policing in the City of Phoenix has been my priority since the first day I took office," Gallego said. "The recommendations that will result from this review will assist us in our ongoing efforts to become an even safer, stronger, more equitable city."

Advertisement

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, the union representing officers on the city's police force, said Thursday it stands by its members and would fully cooperate with the investigation.

"The top priority of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is to maintain a high standard of community policing and promote ethical policies that protect police officers and our community," said the association's president, Michael "Britt" London.

Latest Headlines

Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department's inspector general announced it didn't find evidence that former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, received non-public information about an investigation Hillary Clinton.
Biden sets goal for half of all new vehicles to be electric by 2030
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden sets goal for half of all new vehicles to be electric by 2030
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an executive order setting a goal for half of all new vehicles made in the United States to be electric in some form by the end of the 2020s.
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at 72
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at 72
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Richard Trumka, the head of AFL-CIO, the largest and most powerful labor union in the United States, has died, the organization announced Thursday. He was 72.
S&P 500 notches new record in response to positive jobs data, second-quarter earnings
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
S&P 500 notches new record in response to positive jobs data, second-quarter earnings
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 rose to a new all-time high Thursday as weekly jobs earnings met analysts' expectations and more positive earnings data trickled in.
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday it offloaded more than $1.4 billion worth of narcotics at Port Everglades in Florida, the largest haul in the branch's history.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has until Aug. 13 to provide evidence in impeachment probe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has until Aug. 13 to provide evidence in impeachment probe
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee on Thursday gave Gov. Andrew Cuomo until Aug. 13 to furnish any final evidence in its impeachment probe into accusations against him.
Amazon launches plans to reduce waste after investigation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amazon launches plans to reduce waste after investigation
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Amazon has announced two new programs to reduce waste after backlash from an investigation less than two months ago.
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Ten people were killed on rural South Texas highway when their overloaded van hit a utility pole, authorities said.
Spirit Airlines cancels half of all flights amid ongoing system, staff troubles
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Spirit Airlines cancels half of all flights amid ongoing system, staff troubles
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- For the fifth day in a row, Spirit Airlines on Thursday canceled hundreds of flights due to a variety of problems facing the budget carrier.
Ongoing unemployment filings in U.S. below 3M for first time in 17 months
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ongoing unemployment filings in U.S. below 3M for first time in 17 months
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- For the first time since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of workers in the U.S. filing for ongoing unemployment benefits has fallen below 3 million, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Judge says Capitol rioters not 'political prisoners' in sentencing of Michigan man
Judge says Capitol rioters not 'political prisoners' in sentencing of Michigan man
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/