Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday it offloaded more than $1.4 billion worth of narcotics at Port Everglades in Florida, the largest haul in the branch's history.

Crew members aboard the Cutter James offloaded nearly 60,000 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana, which was interdicted by multiple Coast Guard units, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and the Canadian navy. The agency said this was double the James' fall 2020 patrol.

"This is the largest illicit drug offload in Coast Guard history. It's historic," Vice Adm. Steven Poulin said during a news conference announcing the feat.

Capt. Todd Vance, commanding officer of the James, said the thousands of pounds of cocaine seized represent lives saved from potential overdoses.

"This crew and their efforts have struck a significant blow in the fight to combat the criminal networks who create the destabilizing influence we are all witnessing in Central America and at our nation's southern border," he said.