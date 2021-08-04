Trending
Aug. 4, 2021 / 1:54 PM

Spirit Airlines vows to learn from disruptions, flight cancellations

Zarrin Ahmed
A Spirit Airlines plane takes off from St. Louis in May. The airlines canceled over 1,000 flights since Sunday, leaving customers frustrated. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A Spirit Airlines plane takes off from St. Louis in May. The airlines canceled over 1,000 flights since Sunday, leaving customers frustrated. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- In an effort to reboot its system, Spirit Airlines canceled more than 340 flights on Wednesday after canceling more than 1,000 flights since Sunday.

The airlines said that bad weather, staffing shortages, and technology problems contributed to the delays and cancellations.

"A few news outlets have incorrectly reported that this may be due to a strike," a press release by The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA stated on Monday. "Management is proactively canceling flights today to recover the operation and prevent further disruption for passengers."

Spirit said a surge in summer travel demand exacerbated the disruptions and created fuller flights. Thunderstorms in Spirit's main Fort Lauderdale hub on Wednesday also complicated the airlines' ability to recalibrate.

The company said it expects cancellations to drop in the days to come.

"By taking an in-depth look at the challenges we're facing, we have identified opportunities for improvement that will help us operate a more resilient network and better serve our guests," Spirit said in a statement, according to CNBC.

American Airlines also canceled flights on Tuesday from its main hub in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport due to bad weather and staffing shortages.

