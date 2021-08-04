Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2021 / 6:26 PM

District attorneys seek evidence from N.Y. Gov. Cuomo harassment probe

By
The district attorneys of Manhattan, along with Westchester and Nassau counties, on Wednesday requested evidence regarding instances of sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in their jurisdictions. File Pool photo by Spencer Platt/UPI
The district attorneys of Manhattan, along with Westchester and Nassau counties, on Wednesday requested evidence regarding instances of sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in their jurisdictions. File Pool photo by Spencer Platt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in three New York counties on Wednesday requested evidence regarding alleged instances of sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The district attorneys of Manhattan, along with Westchester and Nassau counties, joined the Albany County district attorney in requesting investigative materials collected for the report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday that found Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Roach said she plans to conduct an inquiry into whether alleged sexual misconduct that occurred in her district was criminal in nature, according to a letter to James obtained by NBC News.

"According to the report, one of the complainants, identified as Trooper #1 indicates that certain conduct of the governor occurred in Westchester County," Roach wrote. "As such, while the report found that Governor Cuomo's actions violated state and federal civil statutes, I believe it is appropriate for my office to conduct a further inquiry to determine if any of the reported conduct that is alleged to have occurred in Westchester County is criminal in nature."

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. also told NBC News that his office contacted James "to begin requesting investigative materials in their possession pertaining to incidents that occurred in Manhattan."

Vance's chief assistant, Nitin Savur, said the report includes two unnamed victims of incidents in New York County including a trooper who said Cuomo touched her inappropriately at his New York City office and a state employee, who alleged Cuomo grabbed her inappropriately during a work event.

Savur asked James' office for the names and contact information of the two unnamed complainants stating it was necessary to speak to the two victims "in order to properly investigate these potential sex crimes."

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith issued a statement saying her office was reviewing the "deeply disturbing" findings of the report.

"We have requested the attorney general's records related to any incidents that occurred in Nassau County and will thoroughly and expeditiously investigate any potential crimes," Smith said.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares previously said his office would launch an investigation into Cuomo's actions.

The report stated that Cuomo engaged in "unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments," adding that he took steps to retaliate against one of his accusers, James said, and that his administration fostered a hostile workplace.

Cuomo has denied the accusations amid calls for him to resign from prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden.

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie on Tuesday said "it is abundantly clear to me that the governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office," following an emergency meeting.

"We will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible," he said.

