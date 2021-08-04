Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge

A young Barack Obama is pictured in the Punahou School yearbook in Honolulu. He graduated in 1979. Photo courtesy of the Obama Press Office | License Photo
As a U.S. senator from Illinois, Obama (L) arrives for President George W. Bush's annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 23, 2007. A month later, he announced his candidacy for president
. Pool Photo by Larry Downing/UPI | License Photo
Obama, second from left, stands among five U.S. presidents -- George H.W. Bush (L) and, from Obama's left, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter -- in the Oval Office of the White House on January 7, 2009. This was the first time all of the living past, present and future presidents
were at the White House together since 1981. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo
President-elect Obama (R) and his wife, Michelle Obama, wave as they walk to a rally at War Memorial Plaza during a stop on their Whistle Stop Train Tour in Baltimore on January 17, 2009. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Obama supporters watch as Obama delivers remarks during a rally on a stop during the Whistle Stop Train Tour in Baltimore before becoming the first Black president of the United States
. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Dora Romero cleans the display window at the Newseum in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2009, where front pages are displayed showing Obama's historic inauguration day. Photo by Arianne Teeple/UPI | License Photo
Obama and his family, from left to right, Michelle, and daughters Malia and Sasha examine the Lincoln Bible used for his swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2009. Pool Photo by Chuck Kennedy/UPI | License Photo
Obama departs the Oval Office en route to Denver on February 17, 2009. Later that day, he signed the economic stimulus bill
. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Obama speaks at a rally celebrating the final passage of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act
at the Interior Department in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2010. Pool Photo by Dennis Brack/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Vice President Biden, Obama, Chief of Staff Denis McDonough and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden
in the Situation Room of the White House on May 1, 2011. Please note: a classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured. Official White House Photo by Pete Souza | License Photo
Obama delivers remarks on December 12, 2012 in response to the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School
in Newtown, Conn., one of the worst in U.S. history. Some 26 students and adults were killed. Pool Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/UPI | License Photo
Obama delivers remarks on the Trayvon Martin case
during a surprise visit to the press briefing room at the White House on July 19, 2013. The president noted "Trayvon Martin could have been me 35 years ago." Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
The Obamas laugh as a child participates in the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2014. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Obama speaks on the situation in Ukraine
in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on August 28, 2014. Obama said Russia is responsible for the violence in Eastern Ukraine and despite the seriousness of the briefing, his tan suit garnered a lot of discussion on the Internet. Pool Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo
Obama meets with a group of young undocumented immigrants in the Oval Office on February 4, 2015. The five immigrants known as "dreamers", have received protections from deportation under a program Obama has implemented, but was threatened by the GOP-controlled Congress. Pool Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo
Obama (R) shakes hands with Cuban President Raul Castro during meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on September 29, 2015. The following spring, Obama made the first official
presidential trip to Cuba since President Calvin Coolidge
. Pool Photo by Anthony Behar/UPI | License Photo
The Obamas imitate monsters as they read "Where the Wild Things Are" during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House n March 28, 2016. Pool Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo
Obama blows a bubble from a wand made by 9-year-old Jacob Leggette using a 3D printer while touring exhibits at the White House Science Fair on April 13, 2016. Pool Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo
Obama hugs Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton after his speech onstage
during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 27, 2016. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Obama holds a news conference about the recent bombing
at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 19, 2016. On the evening of September 17, 2016, a bomb placed in a dumpster exploded in lower Manhattan injuring at least 29 people. Pool Photo by Anthony Behar/UPI | License Photo
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (L) shakes hands with Obama as Peter Thompson (C), president of the 71st General Assembly, looks on at the conclusion of Obama's address to the U.N. in New York City on September 20, 2016. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Obama receives a traditional blanket and hat during the White House Tribal Nations Conference at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., on September 26, 2016. The conference provides tribal leaders with opportunity to interact directly with federal government officials and members of the White House Council on Native American Affairs. Pool Photo by Aude Guerrucci/UPI | License Photo
Obama makes a statement on the Paris Agreement on climate change in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 5, 2016. Pool Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo
Obama shakes hands with guests during a reception for Hispanic Heritage Month in the East Room of the White House on October 12, 2016. Pool Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo
Obama speaks during a visit to Benjamin Banneker Academic High School in Washington, D.C., to highlight the progress that has been made over the last eight years to improve education across the country on October 17, 2016. Pool Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo
Obama signs the 21st Century Cures Act
, a sweeping bipartisan healthcare legislation package intended to expand medical research and accelerate approval of new drugs and medical devices, during a ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on December 13, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Obama, Rep. John Lewis, and George W. Bush stand together during the 50th anniversary of the March on Selma in Selma, Ala., in October 4, 2017. Lewis was injured
in the violence 50 years ago. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A portrait of Obama
, painted by Kehinde Wiley, is displayed at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., on February 13, 2018. The flowers in the background of the portrait symbolize his Kenyan heritage, his Hawaiian birthplace and Chicago, where he started his political career and met his wife. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Obama speaks during the campaign rally for Illinois Democrats in Chicago on November 4, 2018. Earlier that year, he and Michelle teamed up with Netflix
to produce content under their company, Higher Ground Productions. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Obama (L) bumps fists with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during the inauguration of Joe Biden, his former vice president, as the 46th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021. Harris became the first woman, first Black person and first South Asian American
to be elected vice president. Pool Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo