New York Auto Show canceled amid COVID-19 increase

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Organizers canceled the 2021 New York International Auto Show, set to take place later this month, due to rising cases of COVID-19 fueled by the spread of the Delta variant.

The auto show, which is usually held each spring dating back to 1900, was set to take place Aug. 20-29 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

Show organizers said the decision was a "great disappointment."

"At the onset of planning for the August show, we were increasingly excited at the prospect of hosting the event as the number of vaccinations in New York continued to climb and mask-wearing reduced the spread in the city. All signs were positive, and the show was coming together stronger than ever, but today is a different story," the organizers said in a statement.

"The COVID pandemic has challenged our city, the country and the entire world, but just like the automobile industry, we know that the New York Auto Show will rebound and be bigger and better than before."

The announcement came one day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio imposed a new mandate requiring people to provide proof of having a COVID-19 vaccine to take part in certain indoor activities. Such activities include attending plays, eating at restaurants, working out at gyms and other indoor events.





Nassau County, N.Y., which is where New York City is located, reported 315 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a 156% increase over the previous 14 days. There were four deaths reported in the past two weeks and a 29% increase in hospitalizations over the same time period, according to an analysis by The New York Times.

Of those eligible to receive a vaccine in the county, 62% of people are fully vaccinated.

The New York International Auto Show said it plans to return to its normal spring schedule in April 2022.