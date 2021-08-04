Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2021 / 4:00 PM

New York Auto Show canceled amid COVID-19 increase

By
Media and car industry people queue up to attend the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on April 17, 2019. The 2021 show was canceled due to COVID-19. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Media and car industry people queue up to attend the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on April 17, 2019. The 2021 show was canceled due to COVID-19. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Organizers canceled the 2021 New York International Auto Show, set to take place later this month, due to rising cases of COVID-19 fueled by the spread of the Delta variant.

The auto show, which is usually held each spring dating back to 1900, was set to take place Aug. 20-29 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

Advertisement

Show organizers said the decision was a "great disappointment."

"At the onset of planning for the August show, we were increasingly excited at the prospect of hosting the event as the number of vaccinations in New York continued to climb and mask-wearing reduced the spread in the city. All signs were positive, and the show was coming together stronger than ever, but today is a different story," the organizers said in a statement.

RELATED Trevor Milton, founder of EV startup Nikola, charged with fraud

"The COVID pandemic has challenged our city, the country and the entire world, but just like the automobile industry, we know that the New York Auto Show will rebound and be bigger and better than before."

The announcement came one day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio imposed a new mandate requiring people to provide proof of having a COVID-19 vaccine to take part in certain indoor activities. Such activities include attending plays, eating at restaurants, working out at gyms and other indoor events.

Advertisement

Nassau County, N.Y., which is where New York City is located, reported 315 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a 156% increase over the previous 14 days. There were four deaths reported in the past two weeks and a 29% increase in hospitalizations over the same time period, according to an analysis by The New York Times.

RELATED Hyundai union votes to accept wage deal, won't strike

Of those eligible to receive a vaccine in the county, 62% of people are fully vaccinated.

The New York International Auto Show said it plans to return to its normal spring schedule in April 2022.

RELATED GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology

RELATED GM recalls 69,000 Chevrolet Bolts for battery defect that could spark fire

Latest Headlines

Dow falls 323 points amid disappointing jobs data, COVID-19 concerns
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Dow falls 323 points amid disappointing jobs data, COVID-19 concerns
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell Wednesday as July private-sector jobs numbers fell below analysts' expectations amid surging COVID-19 cases.
NOAA bumps up hurricane odds in mid-season update
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
NOAA bumps up hurricane odds in mid-season update
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revised its predictions for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season Wednesday, saying the region could see up to 21 named storms this year.
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials on Wednesday identified a police officer killed in this week's attack outside the Pentagon and the man accused of stabbing him.
Shontel Brown, Trump-backed Mike Carey win House primaries in Ohio
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Shontel Brown, Trump-backed Mike Carey win House primaries in Ohio
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A popular Democrat and a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump have won party primaries in Ohio.
Donald Trump asks court to block release of tax returns to Congress
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump asks court to block release of tax returns to Congress
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has gone to court to prevent congressional Democrats from obtaining his tax returns.
Spirit Airlines vows to learn from disruptions, flight cancellations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Spirit Airlines vows to learn from disruptions, flight cancellations
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- In an effort to reboot its system, Spirit Airlines canceled more than 340 flights on Wednesday after canceling more than 1,000 flights since Sunday.
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama has scaled back plans to celebrate his 60th birthday this weekend in New England, due to a resurgence of COVID-19.
Job growth in U.S. private sector weakened in July, economic report says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Job growth in U.S. private sector weakened in July, economic report says
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added more than 300,000 private-sector jobs during July, a monthly report said Wednesday -- but it was only about half the total that most analysts were expecting.
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The largest grocery store chain in the United States announced on Wednesday that it's teaming up with a startup to place ghost kitchens in some supermarkets, starting this fall.
CDC announces targeted eviction moratorium through Oct. 3
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
CDC announces targeted eviction moratorium through Oct. 3
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced a targeted eviction moratorium for counties experiencing "substantial and high" levels of community transmission of COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
CDC announces targeted eviction moratorium through Oct. 3
CDC announces targeted eviction moratorium through Oct. 3
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
WHO chief urges wealthy nations to pause COVID-19 vaccine boosters
WHO chief urges wealthy nations to pause COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/