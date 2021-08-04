Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2021 / 5:06 PM

Dow falls 323 points amid disappointing jobs data, COVID-19 concerns

By
U.S. markets fell Wednesday as July private-sector jobs numbers fell below analysts' expectations amid surging COVID-19 cases. File&nbsp;Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
U.S. markets fell Wednesday as July private-sector jobs numbers fell below analysts' expectations amid surging COVID-19 cases. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 300 points on Wednesday amid disappointing jobs data.

The blue-chip index dropped 323.73 points, or 0.92% and the S&P 500 slid 0.46%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.13%.

Advertisement

Markets reacted to a report by ADP and Moody's Analytics, which found that the U.S. economy added 330,000 private-sector jobs in July, falling short of analysts' expectations of 653,000 new private jobs in July. It was also down significantly from 680,000 jobs added in June and the lowest monthly total for private payrolls since February.

The low jobs data comes as cases of COVID-19 have surged in the United States amid the presence of the Delta variant and stalling vaccination rates.

RELATED Spirit Airlines vows to learn from disruptions, flight cancellations

"We need consumers out and about spending money, not sitting at home with nowhere to go and/or worried about the coronavirus," Wells Fargo Investment Institute strategist Scott Wren said in a note, according to CNBC. "But based on the fact that the major equity indexes are near all-time record highs, one can make a rational argument that right now investors are not all that worried about the Delta variant's potential for rattling the economy."

Advertisement

Shares of General Motors fell 8.91% after the company missed second-quarter earnings expectations and cited "new challenges" in the future including plans to shut down three North American full-size pickup truck plants next week due to a computer chip shortage.

Chevron stock dropped 2.25% as oil prices fell, while bank stocks also plummeted with Wells Fargo falling 1.45%.

RELATED Boeing postpones Starliner capsule launch attempt over valve issue

Shares of Robinhood, which tumbled as it made its initial public offering last week, surged 50.41% on Wednesday.

The 10-year treasury yield traded flat near 1.8% after falling as low as 1.13% earlier in the session.

RELATED PepsiCo sells juice brands Tropicana, Naked, others for $3.3 billion

Latest Headlines

Biden administration extends student loan pause through January
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Biden administration extends student loan pause through January
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Education Department on Friday extended federal student loan relief through Jan. 31, giving Americans another four months of no payments or interest.
9/11 victims ask Biden to declassify evidence or skip memorials
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
9/11 victims ask Biden to declassify evidence or skip memorials
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Hundreds of survivors, first responders and victims' family members from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday asking him not to attend any memorial events this year.
NYC police arrest suspect in hit-and-run death of actor Lisa Banes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYC police arrest suspect in hit-and-run death of actor Lisa Banes
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- New York City police on Friday arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run death of "Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes, officials announced.
Pentagon: Iran attacked tanker ship with explosive-laden drone
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pentagon: Iran attacked tanker ship with explosive-laden drone
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Iran was behind a deadly drone attack on an oil tanker last month off the coast of Oman, a U.S Defense Department team has concluded.
Former staffer files criminal complaint against N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former staffer files criminal complaint against N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A former staffer for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has accused the governor of groping her, filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
J&J's COVID-19 jab holds up against Delta variant, study finds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
J&J's COVID-19 jab holds up against Delta variant, study finds
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Recipients of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine are less likely to be hospitalized or have severe reactions after coming into contact with the Delta variant of the virus, according to a new study.
United Airlines will require employees to be vaccinated
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
United Airlines will require employees to be vaccinated
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- United Airlines said Friday it will require all employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as a condition of employment, becoming the first major domestic airline to make that requirement for its workers.
U.S. added almost 950K jobs in July; Biden says 'hard work left to be done'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. added almost 950K jobs in July; Biden says 'hard work left to be done'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added nearly 950,000 jobs during the month of July, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly report -- soundly beating expectations on Wall Street.
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities on Friday are investigating the crash of a sightseeing plane in Alaska that killed all six people on board, officials said.
Hurricane season has been slower in 2021, but experts warn it may awaken
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Hurricane season has been slower in 2021, but experts warn it may awaken
The Atlantic has been in the midsummer doldrums -- a typically quiet period in tropical activity during mid- to late July -- but forecasters say there are signs that the basin will soon come alive.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea
U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
IOC strips Belarus coaches in Tokyo for roles in sprinter who defected to Poland
IOC strips Belarus coaches in Tokyo for roles in sprinter who defected to Poland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/