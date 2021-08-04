Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 4, 2021 / 8:21 PM

274,139-acre Dixie Fire becomes eighth largest in California's history

By
The Dixie Fire became the eighth largest in California's history after growing to 274,139 acres at 35% containment on Wednesday. Photo courtesy InciWeb
The Dixie Fire became the eighth largest in California's history after growing to 274,139 acres at 35% containment on Wednesday. Photo courtesy InciWeb

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Dixie Fire in California grew to 274,139 acres on Wednesday, vaulting it into position among the state's 10 largest wildfires.

The U.S. Forest Service reported "extreme fire behavior" in Butte and Plumas counties with a Red Flag fire weather warning in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night. The blaze was 35% contained as of Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

"Over the next 24 hours, the fire perimeter will be monitored closely as high-risk burning conditions challenge firelines," the agency said.

The fire grew 20,000 in 24 hours, making it the eighth largest blaze in modern California history, nestled between the 273,246-acre Cedar Fire in 2003 and 2017's Thomas Fire, which burned 281,893 acres.

RELATED Dozens of wildfires torch Greece, including areas near Athens

In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire grew to 413,765 acres with 84% containment as a Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch were in effect for the second consecutive day.

The U.S. Forest Service said the fire line was holding as helicopters dropped water on the active fire and southwesterly winds brought smoke from fires burning in Northern California, creating overcast skies that kept temperatures cooler.

Ninety-five large fires are currently active throughout the United States, burning a total of 1.88 million acres, according to data from the National Interagency Fire Center Wednesday.

Advertisement
RELATED Three injured after iceberg wall collapses at Tennessee Titanic Museum

As the blazes continue to burn, U.S. Forest Service Fire Chief Randy Moore issued a memo to all regional foresters to temporarily halt the process of "managing fires for resource benefit" in which agencies let some smaller fires burn themselves out rather than quickly putting them out.

"The 2021 fire season is different from any before," Moore said, noting that firefighters are "fatigued" after an active 2020 fire season and that rising COVID-19 infections are degrading response capacity "at an alarming rate."

"The current situation demands that we commit our fire resources only in instances where they have a high probability of success and they can operate safely and effectively," he added.

RELATED Firefighters among the dead in Turkey as crews battle major wildfires

The change comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the process at a meeting to discuss the fires with President Joe Biden and governors of other Western states last week.

"There's a culture that too often is wait-and-see," Newsom said. "We can't afford that any longer."

Latest Headlines

Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Lake Oroville, California's second-largest reservoir, looks like a shell of its typical self as the drought across the western United States continues to toast the region.
Pelosi signs bill giving Congressional Gold Medal to officers in Capitol riots
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pelosi signs bill giving Congressional Gold Medal to officers in Capitol riots
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday signed a bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to police who responded to riots at the building on Jan. 6.
District attorneys seek evidence from N.Y. Gov. Cuomo harassment probe
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
District attorneys seek evidence from N.Y. Gov. Cuomo harassment probe
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The district attorneys of Manhattan, along with Westchester and Nassau counties, on Wednesday requested evidence regarding alleged instances of sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in their jurisdictions.
Dow falls 323 points amid disappointing jobs data, COVID-19 concerns
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow falls 323 points amid disappointing jobs data, COVID-19 concerns
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell Wednesday as July private-sector jobs numbers fell below analysts' expectations amid surging COVID-19 cases.
NOAA bumps up hurricane odds in mid-season update
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NOAA bumps up hurricane odds in mid-season update
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revised its predictions for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season Wednesday, saying the region could see up to 21 named storms this year.
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials on Wednesday identified a police officer killed in this week's attack outside the Pentagon and the man accused of stabbing him.
New York Auto Show canceled amid COVID-19 increase
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New York Auto Show canceled amid COVID-19 increase
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Organizers canceled the 2021 New York International Auto Show, set to take place later this month, due to rising cases of COVID-19 fueled by the spread of the Delta variant.
Shontel Brown, Trump-backed Mike Carey win House primaries in Ohio
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Shontel Brown, Trump-backed Mike Carey win House primaries in Ohio
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A popular Democrat and a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump have won party primaries in Ohio.
Donald Trump asks court to block release of tax returns to Congress
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Donald Trump asks court to block release of tax returns to Congress
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has gone to court to prevent congressional Democrats from obtaining his tax returns.
Spirit Airlines vows to learn from disruptions, flight cancellations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Spirit Airlines vows to learn from disruptions, flight cancellations
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- In an effort to reboot its system, Spirit Airlines canceled more than 340 flights on Wednesday after canceling more than 1,000 flights since Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
CDC announces targeted eviction moratorium through Oct. 3
CDC announces targeted eviction moratorium through Oct. 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/