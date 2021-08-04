Trending
Aug. 4, 2021 / 7:27 PM

Pelosi signs bill giving Congressional Gold Medal to officers in Capitol riots

By
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., participate in a bill enrollment ceremony for H.R. 3325 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., participate in a bill enrollment ceremony for H.R. 3325 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday signed a bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to police who responded to riots at the building on Jan. 6.

She and fellow House Democrats, Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia and Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton of Washington, D.C., held a bill enrollment ceremony one day after the Senate voted unanimously to give the award to Capitol Police and Washington, D.C., Police Department officers. The House passed the measure June 15.

"January 6 was ... a day of extraordinary tragedy for our country. I know how fortunate we are to have the bravery, the patriotism of our capitol police," Pelosi told those in attendance.

"I'm so sad that it took a tragedy of this nature for the recognition to be given to them.

"You bring luster to that important award," Pelosi added, speaking directly to the officers.

More than 135 officers were injured while responding to the Jan. 6 riots by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

One, Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was pepper sprayed during the violence, died a day later after having two strokes. The chief medical officer in Washington, D.C., said Sicknick's death was natural, but the riots played a role in his condition.

Four other officers who responded to the attack died by suicide in the days and months after, though it's unclear what, if any, role the riots played in their deaths.

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on Wednesday in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas' Pa. man arrested for pepper spraying police during Capitol attack

