Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 3, 2021 / 7:03 AM

More than 100 state legislators go to D.C. to push Senate on voting rights bill

"The freedom to vote is under unprecedented attack by extremist lawmakers in states across the country," one state legislator said.

By
Democratic members of the Texas House speak to reporters in Washington, D.C., on&nbsp;July 15&nbsp;about racial injustice within voting rights and support the proposed For the People Act. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Democratic members of the Texas House speak to reporters in Washington, D.C., on July 15 about racial injustice within voting rights and support the proposed For the People Act. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- More than 100 legislators from 30 states headed to Washington, D.C. -- joining a number of Democrats from Texas -- to call on the U.S. Congress to pass a federal law protecting Americans' voting rights against an assault they say is coming from Republicans who are still sore that former President Donald Trump lost last year's election.

The state legislators are in Washington to take part in an organized "Week of Action," which begins Tuesday. As part of the event, they will meet with federal lawmakers and encourage the Senate and President Joe Biden to pass the For the People Act.

Advertisement

The proposal was passed by the House earlier this year, and aims to expand access to ballots and end partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts. Among other things, it also includes automatic voter registration for every American who is eligible to vote, which is something that several states already do.

The proposed law also seeks to enhance federal support for voting security, tighten political fundraising rules for super PACs and ensure the right to vote for Americans who have completed felony sentences.

Advertisement
RELATED Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol

In June, Republicans blocked the For the People Act in a 50-50 vote.

The For the People Act is a response to a number of new or proposed laws that have been raised in Republican-controlled states since Trump was defeated by Biden last November in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The laws, modeled as anti-fraud measures, place or seek to place new restrictions on voting and bar certain activities related to voting, such as volunteers passing out water to voters waiting in line to cast their ballot.

RELATED Justice Department issues guidance on election audits, voting changes

Lawmakers traveling to Washington are calling on the Senate to forego their usual August recess to pass the For the People Act. The chamber is set to begin its summer recess at the end of this week.

"The freedom to vote is under unprecedented attack by extremist lawmakers in states across the country, including in Arizona," Arizona state Rep. Jennifer Longdon said in a statement.

"Every Democrat in the U.S. Senate should feel urgency to pass legislation protecting the right to vote. We're here to demand the Senate deliver the For the People Act, even if that means delaying recess. Recess can wait -- but our democracy can't."

RELATED Harris meets with tribal leaders to discuss Native American voting rights

Last month, more than 50 Texas House Democrats fled the state to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass new voting restrictions there that would curtail voting initiatives -- including drive-thru and 24-hour voting -- place more limits on mail-in voting and increase access for partisan poll watchers.

Advertisement

The Brennan Center for Justice reported that 18 states have enacted 30 laws so far this year that restrict access to voting.

They include a Georgia law that imposes voter ID requirements, limits ballot drop boxes and allows the state to take over local elections -- and a Florida law that requires voters produce a driver's license number and state ID number or part of their Social Security number to receive a mail ballot. It also limits ballot drop boxes to early voting days and hours unless it's at the supervisor's office and manned while in use.

"Every issue that we care about depends on voters' ability to freely and fairly cast a ballot on Election Day -- whether it's healthcare, jobs or education," Georgia Rep. Billy Mitchell said in a statement.

"Right now, our democracy is at stake. I'm proud to stand with fellow state legislators from Georgia and across the country to demand action."

Biden has likened the new state voting laws to old discriminatory voting laws, like poll taxes, literacy tests and voter intimidation tactics. He's frequently called on Congress to pass the narrower John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Advertisement

Following his election loss last fall, Trump blamed "widespread voter fraud" for his defeat and his GOP supporters in state legislatures and U.S. Congress have pursued the new laws in response. No evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election has ever been presented and dozens of lawsuits filed in Trump's behalf after the election were all dismissed.

Latest Headlines

CDC extends Trump-era policy expelling migrants over COVID-19 fears
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CDC extends Trump-era policy expelling migrants over COVID-19 fears
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has extended a Trump-era policy that allows border officials to expel migrants entering the United States due to COVID-19 fears.
Study: Social media companies failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Study: Social media companies failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Five of the largest social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter, failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts including Holocaust denial, conspiracy theories and neo-Nazi imagery, according to a report Monday.
MGM Resorts donates land for permanent Las Vegas shooting memorial
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
MGM Resorts donates land for permanent Las Vegas shooting memorial
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- MGM Resorts is donating land in Las Vegas for the construction of a memorial to the hundreds of people who were killed or injured in the 2017 mass shooting in the city, local officials announced Monday. 
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration scrambled on Monday to stave off an expected nationwide wave of COVID-19 related evictions, urging landlords hold off for 30 days as financial help makes it way to strapped tenants.
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's Square acquires Afterpay in $29 million deal
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's Square acquires Afterpay in $29 million deal
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Sunday that his financial services company, Square, has acquired Australian firm Afterpay in a $29 billion deal.
Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs law banning cooperation between local police and ICE
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs law banning cooperation between local police and ICE
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed a new measure into law which in effect bans cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. 
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida, 43, was found dead by suicide in his home on Thursday, officials announced Monday.
U.S. surpasses 35M COVID-19 cases; 70% of adults receive at least one vaccine dose
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. surpasses 35M COVID-19 cases; 70% of adults receive at least one vaccine dose
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States surpassed 35 million COVID-19 cases Thursday amid surges in multiple southern states, while 70% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose.
Dow falls nearly 100 points as 10-year treasury yield dips
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Dow falls nearly 100 points as 10-year treasury yield dips
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined slightly Monday as the 10-year treasury yield dipped amid concern about a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights since Sunday night, leaving a long wait for service at airports in Orlando and Fort Lauderale, Fla., and other cities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity
Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity
Foot Locker buys WSS, atmos for $1.1B to expand reach in U.S., Asia
Foot Locker buys WSS, atmos for $1.1B to expand reach in U.S., Asia
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya seeks asylum at Tokyo Olympics
Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya seeks asylum at Tokyo Olympics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/