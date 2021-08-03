PepsiCo sells juice brands Tropicana, Naked, others for $3.3 billion

Overall, the deal announced Tuesday is valued at about $4.5 billion. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA

Pepsi is selling brands Tropicana, Naked and others in North America to PAI Partners for $3.3 billion. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- PepsiCo announced on Tuesday that it's selling off multiple juice brands, including Tropicana, to a French equity firm.

Pepsi is selling brands Tropicana, Naked and others in North America to PAI Partners for $3.3 billion. Overall, the deal is valued at about $4.5 billion.

Advertisement

Pepsi will retain a 39% non-controlling interest in the venture, the company said.

"This ... enables us to realize significant upfront value, whilst providing the focus and resources necessary to drive additional long-term growth for these beloved brands," PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement.

"In addition, it will free us to [grow] our portfolio of healthier snacks, zero-calorie beverages and products like SodaStream which are focused on being better for people and the planet."

Studies recently have shown that a single small soda on average contains up to 65 grams of sugar -- more than the recommended daily limit of 50 grams.

In 2020, Pepsi said its juice businesses delivered $3 billion in net revenue.

The sale is expected to be finalized late this year or early next.