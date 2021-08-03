Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 3, 2021 / 11:22 AM

PepsiCo sells juice brands Tropicana, Naked, others for $3.3 billion

By
Zarrin Ahmed
Pepsi is selling brands Tropicana, Naked and others in North America to PAI Partners for $3.3 billion.&nbsp;File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI
Pepsi is selling brands Tropicana, Naked and others in North America to PAI Partners for $3.3 billion. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- PepsiCo announced on Tuesday that it's selling off multiple juice brands, including Tropicana, to a French equity firm.

Pepsi is selling brands Tropicana, Naked and others in North America to PAI Partners for $3.3 billion. Overall, the deal is valued at about $4.5 billion.

Advertisement

Pepsi will retain a 39% non-controlling interest in the venture, the company said.

"This ... enables us to realize significant upfront value, whilst providing the focus and resources necessary to drive additional long-term growth for these beloved brands," PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement.

"In addition, it will free us to [grow] our portfolio of healthier snacks, zero-calorie beverages and products like SodaStream which are focused on being better for people and the planet."

Studies recently have shown that a single small soda on average contains up to 65 grams of sugar -- more than the recommended daily limit of 50 grams.

In 2020, Pepsi said its juice businesses delivered $3 billion in net revenue.

The sale is expected to be finalized late this year or early next.

Read More

Dow falls 107 points after record inflation report Pepsi to introduce new beverage to relax drinkers, induce sleep Pepsi to acquire energy drink giant Rockstar for $3.8B

Latest Headlines

Officials: U.S. has sent 110M excess COVID-19 vaccine doses to other nations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Officials: U.S. has sent 110M excess COVID-19 vaccine doses to other nations
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce that the United States has donated and sent more than 110 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 60 countries to slow the spread of the virus, officials said.
2 years after El Paso shooting, Biden says U.S. 'must confront' hate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 years after El Paso shooting, Biden says U.S. 'must confront' hate
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday will commemorate the second anniversary of the deadly shooting attack in El Paso, Texas, that killed nearly two dozen people.
DHL Express buys electric planes to deliver packages across U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DHL Express buys electric planes to deliver packages across U.S.
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Courier DHL Express announced on Tuesday that it's buying several new all-electric planes with the intention of using them to deliver packages across the United States.
100 state legislators go to D.C. to push Senate on voting rights bill
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
100 state legislators go to D.C. to push Senate on voting rights bill
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A group of more than 100 legislators from 30 states will take part in a "Week of Action" alongside Texas Democrats who fled to the Capitol last month to call on Congress to pass the For the People Act.
CDC extends Trump-era policy expelling migrants over COVID-19 fears
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
CDC extends Trump-era policy expelling migrants over COVID-19 fears
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has extended a Trump-era policy that allows border officials to expel migrants entering the United States due to COVID-19 fears.
Study: Social media companies failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Study: Social media companies failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Five of the largest social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter, failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts including Holocaust denial, conspiracy theories and neo-Nazi imagery, according to a report Monday.
MGM Resorts donates land for permanent Las Vegas shooting memorial
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
MGM Resorts donates land for permanent Las Vegas shooting memorial
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- MGM Resorts is donating land in Las Vegas for the construction of a memorial to the hundreds of people who were killed or injured in the 2017 mass shooting in the city, local officials announced Monday. 
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
U.S. News // 1 day ago
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration scrambled on Monday to stave off an expected nationwide wave of COVID-19 related evictions, urging landlords hold off for 30 days as financial help makes it way to strapped tenants.
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's Square acquires Afterpay in $29 million deal
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's Square acquires Afterpay in $29 million deal
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Sunday that his financial services company, Square, has acquired Australian firm Afterpay in a $29 billion deal.
Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs law banning cooperation between local police and ICE
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs law banning cooperation between local police and ICE
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed a new measure into law which in effect bans cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity
Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
DOJ report: Agents used photos of FBI employees to lure sex offenders
DOJ report: Agents used photos of FBI employees to lure sex offenders
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/