U.S. News
Aug. 3, 2021 / 12:14 PM

NYC mandates COVID-19 vaccination for certain indoor activities

By
Residents are seen in New York City last Friday, some wearing masks and some who are not. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Residents are seen in New York City last Friday, some wearing masks and some who are not. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday the city will require those taking part in indoor activities to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, becoming the first major U.S. city to impose such a mandate.

The new mandate, which will take effect later this month and be fully enforced by mid-September, will affect those attending plays, eating at restaurants, working out at gyms and other indoor activities.

"It is time for people to see vaccinations as literally necessary to living a good, full and healthy life," de Blasio said, according to NBC News.

Fifty-five percent of New York City residents have been fully vaccinated and 60% have had at least one dose, according to data from the city.

RELATED Biden announces COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers

The move is de Blasio's latest effort to get more people vaccinated. The city is already offering $100 to individuals to get vaccinated and city workers face weekly testing if they aren't.

The city's vaccination effort has lagged behind in communities of color. According to city data, only 31% of Black residents and 42% of Latinos have been fully vaccinated.

De Blasio said the "Key to NYC Pass," which provides proof of vaccination, will make it easier for residents to show their official status.

RELATED LL Cool J, Kane Brown, Andrea Bocelli join 'Homecoming' concert in NYC

"When you hear those words, I want you to imagine the notion that because someone is vaccinated they can do all the amazing things available in NYC," de Blasio said, according to WABC-TV.

"This is a miraculous place literally full of wonders. If you are vaccinated all that is going to open up to you, you have the key, you can open the door.

RELATED Veterans Affairs mandates COVID-19 vaccine for medical employees

