Aug. 3, 2021 / 12:44 PM

Inquiry finds N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women

By
Zarrin Ahmed
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters at One World Trade Center in New York City on June 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters at One World Trade Center in New York City on June 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A months-long investigation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple women both inside and out of government, the state's top law enforcement official announced Tuesday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of the lengthy investigation, which was conducted by two attorneys and interviewed nearly 200 people.

The inquiry found that Cuomo even took steps to retaliate against one of his accusers, James said, and that his administration fostered a hostile workplace.

"After nearly five months, the investigators concluded that Gov. Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women -- including former and current state employees -- by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments," James' office said in a statement.

RELATED N.Y. woman says Gov. Cuomo inappropriately kissed her during home visit

"This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law," James said in a statement.

"I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man -- no matter how powerful -- can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period."

Cuomo, New York's governor since 2011, has been under fire over reports of sexual harassment and the alleged behavior has drawn calls from across the political spectrum for his resignation.

RELATED Sens. Gillibrand, Schumer join call for N.Y. Gov. Cuomo to resign

Cuomo has denied the accusations and refused to resign.

Earlier this year, he acknowledged that he may have made people feel uncomfortable, but said it was unintentional and offered an apology.

Investigators Joon Kim and Anne Clark interviewed 179 people and examined more than 74,000 documents as part of their investigation.

RELATED N.Y. Assembly opens impeachment investigation into Cuomo

Cuomo didn't immediately respond to the investigation's report on Tuesday.

