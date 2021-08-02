Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 1:11 PM

Treasury takes steps to avoid federal borrowing limit

By
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies about the 2022 budget for the Department of the Treasury at a Senate subcommittee hearing on June 23. The Treasury took action Monday to avoid passing the federal borrowing limit. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies about the 2022 budget for the Department of the Treasury at a Senate subcommittee hearing on June 23. The Treasury took action Monday to avoid passing the federal borrowing limit. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department under Janet Yellen on Monday started action to avoid topping the federal borrowing limit after the debt ceiling suspension expired at the end of July.

The move will let the Treasury pay bills incurred by the government without creating new debt for up to three months. Traditionally, the limit keeps the Treasury issuing new bonds to fund the government once a certain limit, which was $22 trillion in 2019, is hit.

Advertisement

The Congressional Budget Office said in July the new limit could top $28.5 trillion.

"The CBO projects that if the debt limit is not raised, the Treasury would probably run out of cash and be unable to make its usual payments starting sometime in the first quarter of the next fiscal year, most likely in October or November," the Congressional Budget Office said in a statement July 21.

While the United States has never defaulted on payments, Republicans made the debt ceiling a political issue during the Obama administration, attempting to use it as a wedge to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. Republicans went silent on debt ceiling issues during the Trump administration.

Advertisement

To escape of possible renewal of the subject by Republicans, Democrats are considering either making raising the debt ceiling part of its larger infrastructure package that would have to be passed through a reconciliation measure or addressing it as a stand-alone bill using the same method.

Read More

Senate to investigate links between cryptocurrencies, cybercrime G20 finance chiefs approve global corporate tax reform measures COVID-19-related evictions expected to surge in U.S. after CDC ban expires

Latest Headlines

State Dept. expands eligibility for Afghan refugees to resettle in U.S.
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
State Dept. expands eligibility for Afghan refugees to resettle in U.S.
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. officials announced on Monday that they are expanding the number of refugees who will be allowed to flee rising violence in Afghanistan and resettle in the United States.
DOJ report: Agents used photos of FBI employees to lure sex offenders
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
DOJ report: Agents used photos of FBI employees to lure sex offenders
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- FBI agents have used photos of young female support staff employees posing as children or sex workers to lure sexual predators on social media websites, Department of Justice inspectors say.
COVID-19-related evictions expected to surge in U.S. after CDC ban expires
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
COVID-19-related evictions expected to surge in U.S. after CDC ban expires
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Millions of struggling Americans nationwide are now facing the prospect Monday of being evicted from their homes after a national ban that kept landlords from kicking them out expired over the weekend.
Foot Locker buys WSS, atmos for $1.1B to expand reach in U.S., Asia
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Foot Locker buys WSS, atmos for $1.1B to expand reach in U.S., Asia
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. shoe retailer Foot Locker announced on Monday that it's spending more than $1 billion to expand its reach in the United States and Asia.
Senators unveil bipartisan infrastructure bill with $550B in new spending
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senators unveil bipartisan infrastructure bill with $550B in new spending
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A group of bipartisan senators introduced a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Sunday night that aims over the next eight years to revitalize U.S. roads, public transit, ports, the electric grid and clean water.
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ten people were injured in a shooting in the Queens borough of New York City on Saturday that police described as "a coordinated, brazen attack."
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he expects the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol to issue many subpoenas including against House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and others who spoke to Donald Trump.
Severe storms to kick off August for Northeast
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Severe storms to kick off August for Northeast
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Cooler and less humid conditions are settling in across the Northeast but more storms are on the way to the region before the weekend is over.
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
U.S. News // 1 day ago
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that COVID-19 infections "are going to get worse" as the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly, particularly among unvaccinated people, causing hospitalizations to rise.
Dixie and Tamarack fires slow, evacuation orders ease
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dixie and Tamarack fires slow, evacuation orders ease
July 31 (UPI) -- The Dixie wildfire, which grew to over 220,000 acres, and the Tamarack Fire are now slowing down.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olympics
Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olympics
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
Britain, Israel blame Iran for attack deadly attack on Mercer Street tanker
Britain, Israel blame Iran for attack deadly attack on Mercer Street tanker
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/