U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 3:28 PM

Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at Orlando airport

By
Spirit Airlines cancelations and delays since Sunday night have left passengers waiting in long lines. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Spirit Airlines cancelations and delays since Sunday night have left passengers waiting in long lines. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights since Sunday night, leaving a long wait for service at Orlando International Airport.

The Florida-based budget carrier canceled around one-third of its flights, or nearly 270, Monday. On Sunday, it canceled 165, nearly 20% of its flights, according to FlightAware.com, leaving passengers in long lines. Along with the cancellations, over 100 flights were delayed Monday, and more than 340 were delayed Sunday.

Some Spirit passengers told ClickOrlando Monday they had waited in line 12 hours at Orlando International Airport to speak to a Spirit employee about rescheduling.

Some passengers also camped out because of the wait, USA Today reported.

RELATED FAA reports increase in unruly passenger incidents

"It looked like a hurricane shelter," Spirit passenger Rebecca Osborn told USA Today, referring to people camping out while waiting at Orlando International Airport.

Spirit Airlines spokesman Erik Hofmeyer cited "weather" and unspecified "operational challenges," as the cause of the delay in an email to USA Today.

"We're working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges," Hofmeyer said in the email. "We need to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned."

RELATED Electric jet startup announces $1B deal with Brazilian commercial airliner

Hofmeyer added that Spirit is putting a chat function on its website to handle flight changes, credits and refunds, which would become operational Monday.

American Airlines, has also had hundreds of cancellations, accounting for 9% of its flights Sunday and 13% of its its flights Monday, according to FlightAware.com. The airline also had 18% of its flights delayed Monday and 30% delayed Sunday.

Travel news site One Mile At A Time reported that the storm, which affected Dallas-Fort Worth Sunday, American Airlines biggest hub, was the cause for the delay Sunday and had a rollover impact on the carrier's entire system.

RELATED Boeing 737 to undergo mandatory inspections after safety switch malfunction

