Foot Locker buys WSS, atmos for $1.1B to expand reach in U.S., Asia

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. shoe retailer Foot Locker announced on Monday that it's spending more than $1 billion to expand its reach in the United States and Asia.

Foot Locker said it will pay $750 million for WSS and $360 million for atmos.

Based in California, WSS has nearly 100 stores in its home state, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. Atmos has dozens of locations in Japan.

WSS has a significant Hispanic customer base and atmos is popular for carrying special edition footwear from major shoe companies like Nike.

"The acquisition of atmos will accelerate Foot Locker's global reach with a highly strategic foothold in Japan," Foot Locker said in a statement.

The WSS stores are located away from shopping malls, which have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foot Locker has more than 3,000 stories in 28 countries.