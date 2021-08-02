Foot Locker buys WSS, atmos for $1.1B to expand reach in U.S., Asia

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. shoe retailer Foot Locker announced on Monday that it's spending more than $1 billion to expand its reach in the United States and Asia.
Foot Locker said it will pay $750 million for WSS and $360 million for atmos.
Based in California, WSS has nearly 100 stores in its home state, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. Atmos has dozens of locations in Japan.
WSS has a significant Hispanic customer base and atmos is popular for carrying special edition footwear from major shoe companies like Nike.
"The acquisition of atmos will accelerate Foot Locker's global reach with a highly strategic foothold in Japan," Foot Locker said in a statement.
The WSS stores are located away from shopping malls, which have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foot Locker has more than 3,000 stories in 28 countries.