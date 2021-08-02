Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 9:12 AM

Foot Locker buys WSS, atmos for $1.1B to expand reach in U.S., Asia

By
Kyle Barnett

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. shoe retailer Foot Locker announced on Monday that it's spending more than $1 billion to expand its reach in the United States and Asia.

Foot Locker said it will pay $750 million for WSS and $360 million for atmos.

Advertisement

Based in California, WSS has nearly 100 stores in its home state, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. Atmos has dozens of locations in Japan.

WSS has a significant Hispanic customer base and atmos is popular for carrying special edition footwear from major shoe companies like Nike.

"The acquisition of atmos will accelerate Foot Locker's global reach with a highly strategic foothold in Japan," Foot Locker said in a statement.

The WSS stores are located away from shopping malls, which have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foot Locker has more than 3,000 stories in 28 countries.

Read More

Medieval shoe trend brought 'plague' of bunions to Britain Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy shoes sell for record-breaking $1.8M Judge grants Nike restraining order to block shipment of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

Latest Headlines

Senators unveil bipartisan infrastructure bill with $550B in new spending
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senators unveil bipartisan infrastructure bill with $550B in new spending
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A group of bipartisan senators introduced a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Sunday night that aims over the next eight years to revitalize U.S. roads, public transit, ports, the electric grid and clean water.
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ten people were injured in a shooting in the Queens borough of New York City on Saturday that police described as "a coordinated, brazen attack."
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he expects the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol to issue many subpoenas including against House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and others who spoke to Donald Trump.
Severe storms to kick off August for Northeast
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Severe storms to kick off August for Northeast
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Cooler and less humid conditions are settling in across the Northeast but more storms are on the way to the region before the weekend is over.
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that COVID-19 infections "are going to get worse" as the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly, particularly among unvaccinated people, causing hospitalizations to rise.
Dixie and Tamarack fires slow, evacuation orders ease
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dixie and Tamarack fires slow, evacuation orders ease
July 31 (UPI) -- The Dixie wildfire, which grew to over 220,000 acres, and the Tamarack Fire are now slowing down.
108 evacuated from Denver-area due to mudslides, heavy rain
U.S. News // 1 day ago
108 evacuated from Denver-area due to mudslides, heavy rain
July 31 (UPI) -- Interstate 70 at Glenwood Canyon is closed after a flash flood warning and multiple mudslides.
Man killed by multiple bee stings from 100-pound beehive, others injured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man killed by multiple bee stings from 100-pound beehive, others injured
July 31 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several others were injured when bees from a 100-pound beehive stung people in an Arizona neighborhood.
Orca stranded on rocks during Alaska's low tide, returns to sea
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Orca stranded on rocks during Alaska's low tide, returns to sea
July 31 (UPI) -- A 20-foot orca that was stranded on a rocky southeast Alaskan beach floated back to sea later the same day during high tide, local officials said.
December's SolarWinds breach hit dozens of U.S. attorneys' offices
U.S. News // 1 day ago
December's SolarWinds breach hit dozens of U.S. attorneys' offices
July 31 (UPI) -- SolarWinds hack breached emails in dozens of U.S. attorneys' offices, the U.S. Department of Justice said in update.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olympics
Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olympics
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge
Britain, Israel blame Iran for attack deadly attack on Mercer Street tanker
Britain, Israel blame Iran for attack deadly attack on Mercer Street tanker
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee to issue 'a significant number of subpoenas'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/