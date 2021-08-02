Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 8:54 PM

MGM Resorts donates land for permanent Las Vegas shooting memorial

By
Don Jacobson
A view of the main stage at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival during a performance by 'Big &amp; Rich' a few hours before the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting that killed 58 people injured 800. File photo by James Atoa/UPI
A view of the main stage at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival during a performance by 'Big & Rich' a few hours before the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting that killed 58 people injured 800. File photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- MGM Resorts is donating land in Las Vegas for the construction of a memorial to the hundreds of people who were killed or injured in the 2017 mass shooting in the city, local officials announced Monday.

The resort owner will donate two acres on the site of the Oct. 1, 2017, Route 91 Harvest music festival where a gunman shot and killed 58 people and injured 800 from a window in the neighboring Mandalay Bay resort and casino, officials with Clark County, Nevada, revealed in a tweet.

Advertisement

"It's impossible to overstate the importance of this donation and this memorial to the Greater Las Vegas community," they said.

In announcing the donation, Clark County called for input from the public on the design for "a lasting memorial that honors victims, survivors, and first responders and recognizes the resilience of our community.

RELATED 4 arrested after weapons found in hotel near MLB All-Star site

"With your input, the committee will develop a request for proposals from contractors who will design and construct the permanent memorial," they said.

MGM Resorts, which operates Mandalay Bay, said it is important to construct a lasting remembrance for those killed and wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

Advertisement

"Having a permanent memorial commemorating the victims and heroes of 1 October is vital to our community's continued healing, and we are honored to donate a portion of the Village site to help bring that memorial to fruition," the company said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

RELATED Man pleads guilty to selling ammunition to Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock

"We look forward to supporting the committee as it proceeds with planning for the memorial."

The company in 2019 agreed to pay as much as $800 million to settle lawsuits that arose out of the attack.

The gunman, Stephen Paddock, killed himself in a suite in the Mandalay Bay property before he was confronted by police.

RELATED MGM Resorts to pay up to $800M to settle suits over Las Vegas shooting attack

Latest Headlines

Study: Social media companies failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Study: Social media companies failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Five of the largest social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter, failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts including Holocaust denial, conspiracy theories and neo-Nazi imagery, according to a report Monday.
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration scrambled on Monday to stave off an expected nationwide wave of COVID-19 related evictions, urging landlords hold off for 30 days as financial help makes it way to strapped tenants.
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's Square acquires Afterpay in $29 million deal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's Square acquires Afterpay in $29 million deal
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Sunday that his financial services company, Square, has acquired Australian firm Afterpay in a $29 billion deal.
Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs law banning cooperation between local police and ICE
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs law banning cooperation between local police and ICE
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed a new measure into law which in effect bans cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. 
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida, 43, was found dead by suicide in his home on Thursday, officials announced Monday.
U.S. surpasses 35M COVID-19 cases; 70% of adults receive at least one vaccine dose
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. surpasses 35M COVID-19 cases; 70% of adults receive at least one vaccine dose
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States surpassed 35 million COVID-19 cases Thursday amid surges in multiple southern states, while 70% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose.
Dow falls nearly 100 points as 10-year treasury yield dips
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow falls nearly 100 points as 10-year treasury yield dips
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined slightly Monday as the 10-year treasury yield dipped amid concern about a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights since Sunday night, leaving a long wait for service at airports in Orlando and Fort Lauderale, Fla., and other cities.
N.Y., N.J. impose COVID-19 vaccination mandates on key workers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
N.Y., N.J. impose COVID-19 vaccination mandates on key workers
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Transit workers in New York City and certain healthcare workers in neighboring New Jersey will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing, officials in the two states announced Monday.
State Dept. expands eligibility for Afghan refugees to resettle in U.S.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
State Dept. expands eligibility for Afghan refugees to resettle in U.S.
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. officials announced on Monday that they are expanding the number of refugees who will be allowed to flee rising violence in Afghanistan and resettle in the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Foot Locker buys WSS, atmos for $1.1B to expand reach in U.S., Asia
Foot Locker buys WSS, atmos for $1.1B to expand reach in U.S., Asia
Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity
Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
Shortages increase suffering of Lebanon's exhausted population
Shortages increase suffering of Lebanon's exhausted population
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/