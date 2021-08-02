Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 8:16 PM

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's Square acquires Afterpay in $29 million deal

By
Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Sunday that Square has acquired Australian firm Afterpay in a $29 billion deal. File photo by Greg Nash/UPI/Pool
Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Sunday that Square has acquired Australian firm Afterpay in a $29 billion deal. File photo by Greg Nash/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Financial services company Square announced plans to purchase Australian firm Afterpay in a $29 billion deal.

Square announced the all-stock deal in a statement Sunday evening, saying it plans to merge Afterpay's "buy now, pay later" service with its apps including Seller and Cash App.

Advertisement

Afterpay's buy now, pay later allows customers to divide retail and online payments into installments and the companies said they plan to allow customers to manage these payments within Cash App.

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Square as well as social media giant Twitter, said the two companies have a "shared purpose."

"Together, we can better connect our Cash App and Seller ecosystems to deliver even more compelling products and services for merchants and consumers, putting the power back in their hands," said Dorsey.

Square noted that Afterpay serves more than 16 million consumers and 100,000 merchants globally.

"We are fully aligned with Square's purpose and, together, we hope to continue redefining financial wellness and responsible spending for our customers," said Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar, Afterpay's co-founders and co-CEOs.

Square said the transaction is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2022.

Advertisement

Read More

Foot Locker buys WSS, atmos for $1.1B to expand reach in U.S., Asia Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports Electric jet startup announces $1B deal with Brazilian commercial airliner

Latest Headlines

White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration scrambled on Monday to stave off an expected nationwide wave of COVID-19 related evictions, urging landlords hold off for 30 days as financial help makes it way to strapped tenants.
Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs law banning cooperation between local police and ICE
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs law banning cooperation between local police and ICE
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed a new measure into law which in effect bans cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. 
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida, 43, was found dead by suicide in his home on Thursday, officials announced Monday.
U.S. surpasses 35M COVID-19 cases; 70% of adults receive at least one vaccine dose
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. surpasses 35M COVID-19 cases; 70% of adults receive at least one vaccine dose
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States surpassed 35 million COVID-19 cases Thursday amid surges in multiple southern states, while 70% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose.
Dow falls nearly 100 points as 10-year treasury yield dips
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow falls nearly 100 points as 10-year treasury yield dips
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined slightly Monday as the 10-year treasury yield dipped amid concern about a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights since Sunday night, leaving a long wait for service at airports in Orlando and Fort Lauderale, Fla., and other cities.
N.Y., N.J. impose COVID-19 vaccination mandates on key workers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.Y., N.J. impose COVID-19 vaccination mandates on key workers
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Transit workers in New York City and certain healthcare workers in neighboring New Jersey will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing, officials in the two states announced Monday.
State Dept. expands eligibility for Afghan refugees to resettle in U.S.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
State Dept. expands eligibility for Afghan refugees to resettle in U.S.
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. officials announced on Monday that they are expanding the number of refugees who will be allowed to flee rising violence in Afghanistan and resettle in the United States.
DOJ report: Agents used photos of FBI employees to lure sex offenders
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DOJ report: Agents used photos of FBI employees to lure sex offenders
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- FBI agents have used photos of young female support staff employees posing as children or sex workers to lure sexual predators on social media websites, Department of Justice inspectors say.
Treasury takes steps to avoid federal borrowing limit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Treasury takes steps to avoid federal borrowing limit
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department under Janet Yellen on Monday started action to avoid topping the federal borrowing limit after the debt ceiling suspension expired at the end of July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Foot Locker buys WSS, atmos for $1.1B to expand reach in U.S., Asia
Foot Locker buys WSS, atmos for $1.1B to expand reach in U.S., Asia
Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity
Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/