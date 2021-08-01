10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ten people were shot in New York City in a suspected gang attack on Saturday night, police said.

The New York City Police department said two gunmen approached a group of people in the borough of Queens at around 10:41 p.m. Saturday night and fired shots into a crowd before two more suspects arrived and picked them up on scooters to flee the scene.

All of the victims were treated at local hospitals and their injuries were not immediately considered life-threatening.

Their ages ranged from 19 to 72.

WANTED for ASSAULT: On 7/31/21 at approx. 10:41 PM, in front of 97-07 37 Ave in Queens, two males displayed firearms and shot into a crowd striking 10 people, then 2 additional suspects picked them up on scooters and fled. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/kepo3L6i0b— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 1, 2021

Chief of Detectives James Essig said three of the victims were known Trinitarios gang members who were believed to be the intended targets of the shooting, while the other seven victims were bystanders.





He added that 40 pieces of ballistic evidence including shell casings and deformed bullets were found at the scene.

"This is a coordinated, brazen attack, for lack of a better word," Essig said.

NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Gaelen Frierson said the suspects had not been apprehended.

In video taken of the incident, the men can be seen wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts as they fire into the crowd.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said the suspects wore masks because they knew the area.