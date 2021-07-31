Advertisement
U.S. News
July 31, 2021 / 4:44 PM

Man killed by multiple bee stings from 100-pound beehive, others injured

By
Zarrin Ahmed
Africanized bees create a hive. Bees from a 100-pound beehive in Arizona swarmed this week, killing one person and injuring several others. Photo by Zarrin Tasnim Ahmed / UPI
Africanized bees create a hive. Bees from a 100-pound beehive in Arizona swarmed this week, killing one person and injuring several others. Photo by Zarrin Tasnim Ahmed / UPI

July 31 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several others were injured when bees from a 100-pound beehive stung people in an Arizona neighborhood.

At least six people were stung multiple times, including three firefighters. One of those firefighters was stung nearly 60 times and taken to a hospital for evaluation. He was released later on.

Advertisement

One man died from bee stings but details haven't been released yet.

Crews were dispatched around noon on Thursday to Marana. Bee handlers killed most of the bees and removed the hive later in the day, police told NBC News.

Bee swarms are a regular occurrence in Arizona, according to The Guardian. One man survived 500 to 1,000 stings after disturbing a hive in 2015.

Carl Hayden Bee Research Center said most Arizona swarms involve killer Africanised honey bees.

"Stinging incidents by Africanised honeybees occur when the actual nest site, not the swarm, is disturbed," the center stated on its site.

Read More

Kyle Richards hospitalized after 'multiple' bee stings Radar reveals that male bees gather in certain locations to mate with queens A quarter of known bee species haven't been seen in more than 20 years

Latest Headlines

Orca stranded on rocks during Alaska's low tide, returns to sea
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Orca stranded on rocks during Alaska's low tide, returns to sea
July 31 (UPI) -- A 20-foot orca that was stranded on a rocky southeast Alaskan beach floated back to sea later the same day during high tide, local officials said.
December's SolarWinds breach hit dozens of U.S. attorneys' offices
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
December's SolarWinds breach hit dozens of U.S. attorneys' offices
July 31 (UPI) -- SolarWinds hack breached emails in dozens of U.S. attorneys' offices, the U.S. Department of Justice said in update.
Green line trains crash in Boston, injuring 23 people
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Green line trains crash in Boston, injuring 23 people
July 31 (UPI) -- Two Green Line trains crashed in Boston, injuring 23 people. None of the injuries were life-threatening, authorities said.
New Orleans restores mask mandate, requires employees be vaccinated
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New Orleans restores mask mandate, requires employees be vaccinated
July 31 (UPI) -- Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, New Orleans has required all city employees and contractors be vaccinated and reinstated a citywide mask mandate.
Eviction moratorium to expire; House progressives sleep outside in protest
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Eviction moratorium to expire; House progressives sleep outside in protest
July 31 (UPI) -- A federal eviction moratorium expires Saturday after Congress failed to pass legislation extending the ban, prompting some House progressives to sleep outside the Capitol in protest.
Biden administration sanctions Cuban national police, leaders
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden administration sanctions Cuban national police, leaders
July 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday imposed new sanctions on elements of the Cuban government for its "violent suppression" of recent protests.
EF3 tornado ravages Philadelphia suburb amid mass casualty event
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
EF3 tornado ravages Philadelphia suburb amid mass casualty event
July 30 (UPI) -- One day after a destructive tornado struck eastern Pennsylvania, National Weather Service meteorologists confirmed that an EF3 tornado had torn through the area with peak winds of up to 140 mph.
Canadian doctor who used own sperm to impregnate patients to pay $10M
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Canadian doctor who used own sperm to impregnate patients to pay $10M
July 30 (UPI) -- A fertility doctor who used the wrong sperm -- in some cases, his own -- to impregnate at least 100 women in Canada, has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for $10 million.
Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Singapore, Vietnam
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Singapore, Vietnam
July 30 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to Singapore and Vietnam in August to speak with the countries' leaders about regional security and COVID-19, among other issues, the White House announced Friday.
Thomas-Greenfield to lead U.S. delegation to Olympics closing ceremony
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Thomas-Greenfield to lead U.S. delegation to Olympics closing ceremony
July 30 (UPI) -- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will lead the U.S. delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games closing ceremony next month, the White House announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

EF3 tornado ravages Philadelphia suburb amid mass casualty event
EF3 tornado ravages Philadelphia suburb amid mass casualty event
Biden administration sanctions Cuban national police, leaders
Biden administration sanctions Cuban national police, leaders
Canadian doctor who used own sperm to impregnate patients to pay $10M
Canadian doctor who used own sperm to impregnate patients to pay $10M
Eviction moratorium to expire; House progressives sleep outside in protest
Eviction moratorium to expire; House progressives sleep outside in protest
Justice Department says IRS must release Trump tax returns to committee
Justice Department says IRS must release Trump tax returns to committee
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/