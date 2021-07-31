Advertisement
July 31, 2021 / 1:41 PM

Green line trains crash in Boston, injuring 23 people

Zarrin Ahmed
Authorities were investigating the cause of a crash involving two Green Line trains in Boston. Photo courtesy of the Boston Fire Department
July 31 (UPI) -- Two Green Line trains crashed in Boston, injuring 23 people. None of the injuries were life-threatening, authorities said.

The trains were running along Commonwealth Avenue west of Boston University when one train crashed into the other from behind Friday.

The Boston Fire Department asked residents to avoid the area after the crash and use the Route 57 bus instead. Train service was suspended around 6:15 p.m.

The cause of the crash was unknown, NY Daily News reported Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority General Manager Steve Poftak saying at a news conference.

Some injuries included sprained wrists and shoulder injuries, WHDH-TV reported.



