108 evacuated from Denver-area due to mudslides, heavy rain

July 31 (UPI) -- Interstate 70 at Glenwood Canyon is closed after a flash flood warning and multiple mudslides.
At least 108 people have been evacuated or moved from Glenwood Canyon. Twenty-nine motorists sheltered at Hanging Lake Tunnel on Friday night.
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the extended closure at 10:15 p.m. local time Thursday.
They said crews "will assess the mudslides and what clean-up is required before the canyon can safely reopen."
CDOT advised westbound travelers from the Denver area to take Highway 9 toward Kremmling, continue on Highway 40, and south on Colorado 1 before returning to I-70 at exit 90.
Flash flood watches remain in effect for the state until Saturday evening, and as much as 1to 2 inches of rain per hour could fall in the storms.
Ten days ago, a woman died and two others went missing after devastating flash floods hit the state.