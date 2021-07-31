Advertisement
U.S. News
July 31, 2021 / 5:52 PM

108 evacuated from Denver-area due to mudslides, heavy rain

By
Zarrin Ahmed
Crews work to remove debris caused by flash floods and mudslides in Colorado. Photo by Colorado Department of Transportation
July 31 (UPI) -- Interstate 70 at Glenwood Canyon is closed after a flash flood warning and multiple mudslides.

At least 108 people have been evacuated or moved from Glenwood Canyon. Twenty-nine motorists sheltered at Hanging Lake Tunnel on Friday night.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the extended closure at 10:15 p.m. local time Thursday.

They said crews "will assess the mudslides and what clean-up is required before the canyon can safely reopen."

CDOT advised westbound travelers from the Denver area to take Highway 9 toward Kremmling, continue on Highway 40, and south on Colorado 1 before returning to I-70 at exit 90.

Flash flood watches remain in effect for the state until Saturday evening, and as much as 1to 2 inches of rain per hour could fall in the storms.

Ten days ago, a woman died and two others went missing after devastating flash floods hit the state.

