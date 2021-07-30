Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 30, 2021 / 11:25 AM

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol

By
Kyle Barnett
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks Thursday during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Later, she was arrested for participating at a voting rights demonstration on Capitol Hill. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks Thursday during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Later, she was arrested for participating at a voting rights demonstration on Capitol Hill. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas was arrested on Capitol Hill Thursday for participating in a voting rights demonstration, and became the chamber's third Democrat in as many weeks to be arrested for the same thing.

Lee, who's represented Texas' 18th District since 1995, was cuffed with zip ties during the protest outside the Hart Senate Office Building.

Advertisement

The demonstration was a response to voting rights legislation currently before Congress and state laws passed in recent months that critics say suppresses voters of color.

A defiant Lee posted about the incident on Twitter.

RELATED Mississippi Freedom Summer organizer Bob Moses dead at 86

"I believe when you are getting into good trouble, when you realize the 15th Amendment has guaranteed the fundamental right to vote, any action that is a peaceful action of civil disobedience is worthy and more to push all of us to do better and to do more," Jackson Lee said in a Twitter video.



Advertisement

"We did civilly disobey. We knew that the police officers had to do their job, but we were blocking ... the doors of the United States Senate," Lee said, according to KPRC-TV.

RELATED Amy Klobuchar to lead Senate committee meeting on voting rights in Atlanta

"There is a D.C. jail near the grounds of the United States Capitol. The paddy wagon took us to that. We were booked. We were placed in a jail cell."

Georgia passed a law in March that requires stricter voter identification, limits ballot drop boxes and allows the state to take control of local elections. Opponents argued that it makes it more difficult for communities of color, those who speak English as a second language and the disabled to vote.

Earlier this month, Jackson's home state of Texas advanced a law to ban drive-through and 24 hour voting.

RELATED Biden decries 'big lie' in Philly visit amid pressure to protect voting rights

Critics of the laws say they are a response to former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud to explain away his loss last November to President Joe Biden. No evidence of widespread fraud has ever been presented and federal courts dismissed dozens of lawsuits filed in Trump's behalf.

Jackson was the third Democrat over the last three weeks to be arrested for participating in a voting rights protest. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, was arrested at a demonstration on July 15 and Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., at a different event a week later.



Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Longtime former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87 after battle with cancer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Longtime former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87 after battle with cancer
July 30 (UPI) -- Carl Levin, who spent more than three decades in the U.S. Senate and was Michigan's longest-serving senator, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 87.
First evacuation flight carrying 200 Afghan aides, refugees arrives in U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First evacuation flight carrying 200 Afghan aides, refugees arrives in U.S.
July 30 (UPI) -- The first evacuation flight carrying about 200 refugees who helped American forces in Afghanistan -- who feared retaliation by the Talban -- arrived in the United States on Friday, the White House said.
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
July 30 (UPI) -- A California appeals court has struck down a provision in a state law that made it a crime for staff members at nursing homes to "willfully and repeatedly fail to use a resident's preferred name or pronouns.
UPI News Quiz: gymnastics gold, Wu-Tang Clan, CDC
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
UPI News Quiz: gymnastics gold, Wu-Tang Clan, CDC
Team USA gymnastics wins a gold medal, the Justice Department sells a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album, the CDC updates COVID-19 guidance...how well did you follow the headlines? Take the UPI News Quiz for July 30, 2021.
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy charged a sailor in connection with evidence found during an investigation into the 2020 fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, officials said Thursday.
Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
July 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday threatened legal action against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over an order requiring state troopers to pull over drivers transporting migrants who may carry COVID-19.
Perseid meteor shower headlines busy month for astronomy
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Perseid meteor shower headlines busy month for astronomy
Augusts boasts several big astronomical happenings, including the best meteor shower of the entire year.
Hudson Yard's Vessel shutters after fourth death
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Hudson Yard's Vessel shutters after fourth death
July 29 (UPI) -- New York City's the Vessel landmark was shuttered in response to a visitor who died by suicide Thursday, about two months after reopening in the wake of other deaths.
States with vaccination rates below 50% see surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
States with vaccination rates below 50% see surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations
July 29 (UPI) -- Rates of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been surging throughout the United States, particularly in states that have fully vaccinated less than 50% of their residents.
Biden announces COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden announces COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers
July 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he will require all federal workers and contractors to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face restrictions, while also encouraging states and employers to offer incentives.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
Hudson Yard's Vessel shutters after fourth death
Hudson Yard's Vessel shutters after fourth death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/