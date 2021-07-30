Senate advances $1T bipartisan infrastructure package to full floor vote

July 30 (UPI) -- The Senate voted Friday to advance a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, virtually guaranteeing it will pass the chamber and be sent to the House.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer promised a floor vote on the measure within days after the chamber voted 67-32 to clear a procedural hurdle so it can be debated.

Advertisement

The pace is critical for senators, who are trying to keep their Aug. 9 recess on schedule.

President Joe Biden announced a month ago that Democrats and centrist Republicans had reached a framework for a bipartisan infrastructure package.

RELATED Senate negotiators signal deal on infrastructure details

"Given the bipartisan nature of the bill, the Senate should be able to process this legislation rather quickly," Schumer said Friday, according to CNN. "We may need the weekend, we may vote on several amendments, but with the cooperation of our Republican colleagues I believe we can finish the bipartisan infrastructure bill in a matter of days."

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell was one of the Republicans who voted in favor of the infrastructure bill Friday.

While final details have not been unveiled, negotiators said the bill will put $550 billion into the broadband, power, transportation and water sectors.





Advertisement

RELATED Biden signs memo to strengthen defenses against cyberattacks

Some Democrats are more interested in passing a larger $3.5 trillion package, which has no Republican support. That bill would have to be passed through budget reconciliation to avoid a Senate filibuster.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who helped negotiate the bipartisan bill, has suggested she would also vote for the Democratic package if they could trim the massive price tag. Other Democrats have questioned whether $3.5 trillion would be enough.