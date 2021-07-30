Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 30, 2021 / 8:50 AM

Longtime former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87 after battle with cancer

By
Kyle Barnett
Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., speaks about the U.S. military campaign in Iraq on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on October 3, 2002. File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI
Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., speaks about the U.S. military campaign in Iraq on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on October 3, 2002. File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Carl Levin, who spent more than three decades in the U.S. Senate and was Michigan's longest-serving senator, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 87.

The Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School announced the former lawmaker's death.

Advertisement

Levin died on Thursday at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He'd announced in March that he was undergoing treatment for lung cancer.

In his memoir Getting to the Heart of the Matter: My 36 Years in the Senate, Levin noted he'd been suffering from lung cancer for four years.

RELATED Keel laid for future destroyer USS Carl M. Levin

"Over six decades, Carl fought with compassion to extend and ensure the American promise to all," the Levin Center said in a statement. "Nurtured and inspired throughout his early years growing up in a loving family in Detroit, he was drawn to the social issues of the times and sought ways to contribute to the betterment of his community."

During his time on Capitol Hill between 1979 and 2015, Levin cast more than 12,000 votes as a lifelong Detroit resident who was raised in a family of attorneys.

Advertisement

Levin left the city to attend Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania and then Harvard University in Massachusetts, where he graduated from law school in 1959.

RELATED Bath Iron Works awarded contract for fifth DDG 51 destroyer

He returned to Detroit to start his career as a defense attorney before turning his eye to politics, serving on the Detroit City Council from 1969 to 1977, the last four years as president. He was elected to the Senate in 1978.

Levin announced his retirement when he was 78 and founded the Levin Center.

"Wherever I went in Michigan ... I would run into people who would say, 'I don't always agree with Sen. Levin, but I support him anyway because he is so genuine," Levin's nephew, U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., told the Detroit Free Press.

RELATED More than 5,000 reservists converge on Michigan for Northern Strike exercise

Levin chaired the Senate Armed Services Committee in two different stints between 2001 and his retirement. In that role, he oversaw congressional military matters related to campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Levin was instrumental in overturning the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" rule that mandated LGBTQ military members keep their sexuality confidential during military service. He also supported the federal bailout of the American auto industry, which is headquartered in Detroit, in 2008 and 2009.

Advertisement

Construction of the USS Carl M. Levin, a 500-foot Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, is currently underway in Maine.

"He was a tireless advocate for the positive role that government can play in the lives of the American people and a relentless watchdog ensuring that government programs meet their commitments," the Levin Center added. "He stood up for American workers and families and against powerful institutions that put profit over people.

"In whatever he did, he defended the uniquely American proposition that all of us, no matter the color of our skin, how we worship, whom we love, the privilege of our parentage, or the size of our bank accounts, are created equal."

Levin is survived by his wife Barbara Halpern-Levin, three daughters and six grandchildren. His older brother, Sander Levin, also represented Michigan in the U.S. House.

Notable deaths of 2021

Dusty Hill
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill performs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on December 28, 2007. The rock legend died on July 27 at the age of 72. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

First evacuation flight carrying 200 Afghan aides, refugees arrives in U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
First evacuation flight carrying 200 Afghan aides, refugees arrives in U.S.
July 30 (UPI) -- The first evacuation flight carrying about 200 refugees who helped American forces in Afghanistan -- who feared retaliation by the Talban -- arrived in the United States on Friday, the White House said.
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
July 30 (UPI) -- A California appeals court has struck down a provision in a state law that made it a crime for staff members at nursing homes to "willfully and repeatedly fail to use a resident's preferred name or pronouns.
UPI News Quiz: gymnastics gold, Wu-Tang Clan, CDC
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
UPI News Quiz: gymnastics gold, Wu-Tang Clan, CDC
Team USA gymnastics wins a gold medal, the Justice Department sells a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album, the CDC updates COVID-19 guidance...how well did you follow the headlines? Take the UPI News Quiz for July 30, 2021.
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy charged a sailor in connection with evidence found during an investigation into the 2020 fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, officials said Thursday.
Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
July 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday threatened legal action against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over an order requiring state troopers to pull over drivers transporting migrants who may carry COVID-19.
Perseid meteor shower headlines busy month for astronomy
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Perseid meteor shower headlines busy month for astronomy
Augusts boasts several big astronomical happenings, including the best meteor shower of the entire year.
Hudson Yard's Vessel shutters after fourth death
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Hudson Yard's Vessel shutters after fourth death
July 29 (UPI) -- New York City's the Vessel landmark was shuttered in response to a visitor who died by suicide Thursday, about two months after reopening in the wake of other deaths.
States with vaccination rates below 50% see surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
States with vaccination rates below 50% see surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations
July 29 (UPI) -- Rates of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been surging throughout the United States, particularly in states that have fully vaccinated less than 50% of their residents.
Biden announces COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden announces COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers
July 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he will require all federal workers and contractors to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face restrictions, while also encouraging states and employers to offer incentives.
Dow Jones rises 153 points despite disappointing economic growth data
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Dow Jones rises 153 points despite disappointing economic growth data
July 29 (UPI) -- U.S. markets posted gains on Thursday despite a Commerce Department report that second-quarter economic growth numbers fell short of analysts' expectations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
Hudson Yard's Vessel shutters after fourth death
Hudson Yard's Vessel shutters after fourth death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/