Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 30, 2021 / 3:42 PM

Justice Department says IRS must release Trump tax returns to committee

By
The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel reversed its previous backing of the IRS not to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the House Committee on Ways and Means. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel reversed its previous backing of the IRS not to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the House Committee on Ways and Means. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday told the Treasury Department to hand former President Donald Trump's tax returns over to the House committee investigating his tax information.

The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel said the Internal Revenue Service must give the documents to the House Committee on Ways and Means because the lawmakers had a legitimate legislative reason for reviewing them.

Advertisement

Under the Trump administration, the office agreed with the IRS when it declined to release the returns in 2019.

"The chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former president's tax information," the Office of Legal Counsel said in a slip opinion. "Treasury must furnish the information to the committee."

Trump has declined to disclose any tax information since announcing his candidacy for the presidency in mid-2015. He did so, he said, because his returns were under audit by the IRS. But there's no law preventing him from releasing the documents during such a review.

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., ways and means chairman, welcomed the OLC's opinion Friday.

"As I have maintained for years, the committee's case is very strong, and the law is on our side. I am glad that the Department of Justice agrees and that we can move forward," he told CNN.

Advertisement

Read More

Trump asked Justice Dept. to declare 2020 election 'corrupt,' threatened jobs Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order Pa. man arrested for pepper spraying police during Capitol attack

Latest Headlines

Senate advances $1T bipartisan infrastructure package to full floor vote
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate advances $1T bipartisan infrastructure package to full floor vote
July 30 (UPI) -- The Senate voted Friday to advance a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, virtually guaranteeing it will pass the chamber and be sent to the House.
Trump asked Justice Dept. to declare 2020 election 'corrupt,' threatened jobs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump asked Justice Dept. to declare 2020 election 'corrupt,' threatened jobs
July 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump last year attempted to pressure his Justice Department to declare the results of the 2020 presidential election corrupt, according to handwritten notes released Friday.
U.S. inflation gauge rose in June by largest amount in 30 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. inflation gauge rose in June by largest amount in 30 years
July 30 (UPI) -- A key signal that measures inflation in the United States increased by nearly 4% during the month of June, the Commerce Department said Friday.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol
July 30 (UPI) -- Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas was arrested on Capitol Hill Thursday for participating in a voting rights demonstration, and became the chamber's third Democrat in as many weeks to be arrested for the same thing.
Longtime former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87 after battle with cancer
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Longtime former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87 after battle with cancer
July 30 (UPI) -- Carl Levin, who spent more than three decades in the U.S. Senate and was Michigan's longest-serving senator, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 87.
First evacuation flight carrying 200 Afghan aides, refugees arrives in U.S.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
First evacuation flight carrying 200 Afghan aides, refugees arrives in U.S.
July 30 (UPI) -- The first evacuation flight carrying about 200 refugees who helped American forces in Afghanistan -- who feared retaliation by the Taliban -- arrived in the United States on Friday, the White House said.
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
July 30 (UPI) -- A California appeals court has struck down a provision in a state law that made it a crime for staff members at nursing homes to "willfully and repeatedly fail to use a resident's preferred name or pronouns.
UPI News Quiz: gymnastics gold, Wu-Tang Clan, CDC
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
UPI News Quiz: gymnastics gold, Wu-Tang Clan, CDC
Team USA gymnastics wins a gold medal, the Justice Department sells a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album, the CDC updates COVID-19 guidance...how well did you follow the headlines? Take the UPI News Quiz for July 30, 2021.
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy charged a sailor in connection with evidence found during an investigation into the 2020 fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, officials said Thursday.
Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
July 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday threatened legal action against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over an order requiring state troopers to pull over drivers transporting migrants who may carry COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Hudson Yard's Vessel shutters after fourth death
Hudson Yard's Vessel shutters after fourth death
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/