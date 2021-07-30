Trending
July 30, 2021 / 2:27 PM

Trump asked Justice Dept. to declare 2020 election 'corrupt,' threatened jobs

Handwritten notes say former President Donald Trump threatened the jobs of top Justice Department officials as part of his pressure to have the department declare the 2020 election corrupt. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Handwritten notes say former President Donald Trump threatened the jobs of top Justice Department officials as part of his pressure to have the department declare the 2020 election corrupt. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump last year attempted to pressure his Justice Department to declare the results of the 2020 presidential election corrupt, according to handwritten notes by a department official released Friday.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, released the notes taken by former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue during a Dec. 27 phone call between Trump and acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

She said the notes indicate that Trump tried to "directly pressure" the two most senior Justice Department officials by threatening their jobs.

According to the notes, Rosen told Trump the Justice Department "won't snap its fingers" and "change the outcome of the election." Trump responded that he only expected the department to "say that the election was corrupt" and to "leave the rest to me and the [Republican] congressmen."

"We have an obligation to tell people that this was an illegal, corrupt election," Trump said, according to the notes.

Trump, they said, went on to threaten to replace Justice Department leadership, saying officials weren't doing enough to combat voter fraud.

Donoghue noted that department officials told Trump they were conducting dozens of investigations, but that his "major allegations are not supported by [evidence] developed."

"We are doing our job. Much of the info you're getting is false," the notes read.

Maloney said the oversight committee has scheduled interviews with "key witnesses" to investigate Trump.

"These handwritten notes show that President Trump directly instructed our nation's top law enforcement agency to take steps to overturn a free and fair election in the final days of his presidency," she said.

"I will exercise every tool at my disposal to ensure all witness testimony is secured without delay."

