Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Singapore, Vietnam

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to greet King Abdullah II of Jordan at the vice president's residence in Washington, D.C., on July 20. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Kamala Harris holds a conversation with DACA recipients in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on July 21. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris applauds during an event marking the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers live virtual remarks to the National Bar Association in South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Kamala Harris will be the first vice president to travel to Vietnam in history. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to Singapore and Vietnam in August to speak with the countries' leaders about regional security and COVID-19, among other issues, the White House announced Friday.

The trip will make Harris the first U.S. vice president to visit Vietnam in history.

"During the trip, the vice president will engage the leaders of both governments on issues of mutual interest, including regional security, the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and our joint efforts to promote a rules-based international order," the White House said.

"The vice president will also affirm and celebrate the strong cultural and people-to-people ties between the United States and these countries."

It will be Harris' second foreign trip since taking office in January. She traveled to Guatemala and Mexico in June, calling for solutions to the "root causes" of immigration.