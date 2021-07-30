Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Singapore, Vietnam

July 30 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to Singapore and Vietnam in August to speak with the countries' leaders about regional security and COVID-19, among other issues, the White House announced Friday.

The trip will make Harris the first U.S. vice president to visit Vietnam in history.

"During the trip, the vice president will engage the leaders of both governments on issues of mutual interest, including regional security, the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and our joint efforts to promote a rules-based international order," the White House said.

"The vice president will also affirm and celebrate the strong cultural and people-to-people ties between the United States and these countries."

It will be Harris' second foreign trip since taking office in January. She traveled to Guatemala and Mexico in June, calling for solutions to the "root causes" of immigration.