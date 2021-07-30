Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 30, 2021 / 8:51 PM

Biden administration sanctions Cuban national police, leaders

By
President Joe Biden delivers remarks before a meeting with Cuban American leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
President Joe Biden delivers remarks before a meeting with Cuban American leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday imposed new sanctions on elements of the Cuban government for its "violent suppression" of recent protests.

The sanctions came amid a series of new policy measures President Joe Biden said his administration was undertaking.

Advertisement

"Earlier this month, Cubans took to the street in a show of the will of the people of Cuba," Biden said during a State Dining Room meeting with Cuban American leaders.

"The regime responded with violence and repression, mass detentions, sham trials and people disappearing who have spoken out. Cuban Americans are hurting because their loved ones are suffering. And it's, quite frankly, intolerable."

RELATED U.S. sanctions Cuban officials over protests, human rights abuses

The anti-government protests, which began earlier in the month, are the largest seen in decades in the communist country, as people took to the streets in the capital of Havana and other locations as Cuba continued to suffer from a deepening economic crisis and the pandemic.

The Treasury Department said the sanctions target the Cuban Revolutionary National Police, known as the PNR, as well as its leaders, Director Oscar Callejas Valcárcel and Deputy Director Eddy Sierra Arias.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Cuba, and today's designations result in an additional layer of restrictions on the PNR and its leaders," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Advertisement
RELATED North Korea shows support for Cuban government amid protests

"We are making it clear that anyone who supplies Cuba's brutal police force, the Special National Brigade, the Interior Ministry, or any other Cuban individuals or entities designated under the Global Magnitsky program may face sanctions risk of their own. We will continue to take action to promote accountability for the Cuban government's human rights abuses."

Latest Headlines

EF3 tornado ravages Philadelphia suburb amid mass casualty event
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
EF3 tornado ravages Philadelphia suburb amid mass casualty event
July 30 (UPI) -- One day after a destructive tornado struck eastern Pennsylvania, National Weather Service meteorologists confirmed that an EF3 tornado had torn through the area with peak winds of up to 140 mph.
Canadian doctor who used own sperm to impregnate patients to pay $10M
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Canadian doctor who used own sperm to impregnate patients to pay $10M
July 30 (UPI) -- A fertility doctor who used the wrong sperm -- in some cases, his own -- to impregnate at least 100 women in Canada, has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for $10 million.
Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Singapore, Vietnam
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Singapore, Vietnam
July 30 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to Singapore and Vietnam in August to speak with the countries' leaders about regional security and COVID-19, among other issues, the White House announced Friday.
Thomas-Greenfield to lead U.S. delegation to Olympics closing ceremony
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Thomas-Greenfield to lead U.S. delegation to Olympics closing ceremony
July 30 (UPI) -- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will lead the U.S. delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games closing ceremony next month, the White House announced Friday.
Justice Department says IRS must release Trump tax returns to committee
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department says IRS must release Trump tax returns to committee
July 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday told the Treasury Department to hand former President Donald Trump's tax returns over to the House committee investigating his tax information.
Senate advances $1T bipartisan infrastructure package to full floor vote
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate advances $1T bipartisan infrastructure package to full floor vote
July 30 (UPI) -- The Senate voted Friday to advance a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, virtually guaranteeing it will pass the chamber and be sent to the House.
Trump asked Justice Dept. to declare 2020 election 'corrupt,' threatened jobs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump asked Justice Dept. to declare 2020 election 'corrupt,' threatened jobs
July 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump last year attempted to pressure his Justice Department to declare the results of the 2020 presidential election corrupt, according to handwritten notes released Friday.
U.S. inflation gauge rose in June by largest amount in 30 years
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. inflation gauge rose in June by largest amount in 30 years
July 30 (UPI) -- A key signal that measures inflation in the United States increased by nearly 4% during the month of June, the Commerce Department said Friday.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol
July 30 (UPI) -- Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas was arrested on Capitol Hill Thursday for participating in a voting rights demonstration, and became the chamber's third Democrat in as many weeks to be arrested for the same thing.
Longtime former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87 after battle with cancer
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Longtime former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87 after battle with cancer
July 30 (UPI) -- Carl Levin, who spent more than three decades in the U.S. Senate and was Michigan's longest-serving senator, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 87.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol
2 dead after British-operated oil tanker attacked in Arabian Sea
2 dead after British-operated oil tanker attacked in Arabian Sea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/