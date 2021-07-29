Uber offers free digital language courses for drivers worldwide

July 29 (UPI) -- Ride-share company Uber announced on Thursday that its drivers will soon be able to learn a new language at no cost, as part of an employee improvement initiative.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who emigrated from Iran in the 1970s, announced the move and other resources for drivers. He said the improvements can help drivers excel in their careers and better connect with riders.

For the language learning, Uber said it's partnering with Rosetta Stone. Drivers in select markets will be able to learn from any of Rosetta Stone's 24 digital language courses.

Many Uber drivers are immigrants, including 82% of drivers in London, and 90% in New York City, according to The Verge.

The move comes as part of an effort to improve relations with drivers amid a shortage of drivers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khosrowshahi also announced a partnership with Arizona State University to cover tuition for drivers who complete at least 3,000 trips.

The announcements came after Carrol Chang, Uber chief of U.S. and Canadian driver operations, told The Wall Street Journal recently the company was in talks to fund education and career-building programs for drivers.





Uber has also said it will launch a $250 million driver stimulus to boost earnings.