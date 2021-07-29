Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2021 / 8:20 AM

White House unveils strategy to manage immigration, control 'root causes'

By
Vice President Kamala Harris tours the El Paso Border Patrol Station in El Paso, Texas, on June 25. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Vice President Kamala Harris tours the El Paso Border Patrol Station in El Paso, Texas, on June 25. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The White House unveiled a strategic plan on Thursday that's designed to manage illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border and address root causes of migrations and protections for those trying to emigrate to the United States.

The White House said President Joe Biden's strategy takes "a humane and secure approach by improving regional cooperation, expanding protections and focusing on legal pathways for entering the United States.

Advertisement

"Today, the Biden-Harris administration is releasing the Root Causes Strategy -- a core component of our administration's efforts to establish a fair, orderly, and humane immigration system," the White House said in a statement Thursday. "This strategy identifies, prioritizes, and coordinates actions to improve security, governance, human rights, and economic conditions in the region.

"It integrates various U.S. government tools, including diplomacy, foreign assistance, public diplomacy, and sanctions."

RELATED U.S. struggles to care for child migrants found alone at border

The plan is anchored by five "pillars" -- addressing economic insecurity and inequality, combating corruption and advancing the rule of law, promoting respect for human rights, countering and preventing crimes and opposing sexual, gender-based and domestic violence.

The strategy also prioritizes stabilizing populations, expanding access to international protections, improving and expanding temporary labor programs, reintegrating returned persons, fostering humane management of borders and strengthening regional public messaging.

Advertisement

"Our administration will consistently engage in the region to address the root causes of migration," Vice President Kamala Harris, who Biden tasked with handling the immigration crisis, said in a statement. "We will build on what works, and we will pivot away from what does not work.

RELATED First batch of Afghan interpreters to be housed at Virginia's Fort Lee

"It will not be easy, and progress will not be instantaneous, but we are committed to getting it right."

The plan says it's based on four core pieces of evidence -- that root causes are critical to managing overall immigration, that providing relief alone is insufficient, that there are multiple root causes and that international cooperation is essential.

"We have already received commitments from the governments of Mexico, Japan, and Korea, and the United Nations, to join the United States in providing relief to the region," the White House said.

RELATED Texas judge orders federal government to stop granting new DACA applications

"It will not be easy, and progress will not be instantaneous, but we are committed to getting it right. Because we know: The strength and security of the United States depends on the implementation of strategies like this one."

"When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris came into office ... they really inherited a broken and dysfunctional system," a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday.

Advertisement

"We're not seeking to end migration as part of the fabric of this region. ... We are seeking to change the ways in which people migrate," said another official. "To provide an alternative to the criminal smuggling and trafficking rings, and to give people access to opportunity and protection."

Latest Headlines

Poll says more Americans today know someone who is transgender
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Poll says more Americans today know someone who is transgender
July 29 (UPI) -- The number of Americans today who say they know someone who is transgender -- more than 40% -- has risen significantly over the past four years, according to a new survey.
Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
July 29 (UPI) -- An 8.2.-magnitude earthquake struck off of Alaska's Aleutian Islands late on Wednesday and triggered a tsunami warning, officials said.
Biden expected to order COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for all federal workers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden expected to order COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for all federal workers
July 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected Thursday to unveil a requirement that employees and contractors of the federal government must get vaccinated against COVID-19, or submit to regular coronavirus testing.
Justice Department issues guidance on election audits, voting changes
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Justice Department issues guidance on election audits, voting changes
July 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Wednesday issued guidance to states amid Republican-led efforts to audit the 2020 presidential election and pass restrictive new voting laws.
Dangerous storms to rumble from St. Louis to Philadelphia, D.C.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Dangerous storms to rumble from St. Louis to Philadelphia, D.C.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect damaging thunderstorms to erupt all the way to the East Coast on Thursday.
Congress proposes national park reservation systems amid overcrowding
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Congress proposes national park reservation systems amid overcrowding
July 28 (UPI) -- Lawmakers on Wednesday suggested that national parks implement reservation systems to combat overcrowding that has led to long waits and increased littering at some of the nation's most popular attractions.
'Making a Murderer': Appeals court rejects Steven Avery's bid for new trial
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
'Making a Murderer': Appeals court rejects Steven Avery's bid for new trial
July 28 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected a bid for a new trial by Steven Avery, the subject of Netflix's "Making a Murderer."
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates near zero
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates near zero
July 28 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve left its benchmark lending rate unchanged Wednesday, saying the U.S. economy is recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic even as case numbers rise again.
Little bear cub burned by wildfire recovering, but needs skin grafts
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Little bear cub burned by wildfire recovering, but needs skin grafts
July 28 (UPI) -- A bear cub that was burned by a wildfire near Lake Tahoe is now recovering at a wildlife center in California, and caretakers say it's expected to make a full recovery.
Senate negotiators signal deal on infrastructure details
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Senate negotiators signal deal on infrastructure details
July 28 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans working with the White House and Democrats on a bipartisan infrastructure bill said Wednesday they have a deal on all major issues and it is nearly ready to go to the floor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
Milwaukee man gets 205 years for killing family: 'I deserve to be locked up'
Milwaukee man gets 205 years for killing family: 'I deserve to be locked up'
Former Navy pilot Jake Ellzey beats Trump-backed candidate for House seat
Former Navy pilot Jake Ellzey beats Trump-backed candidate for House seat
Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/